Link Road Bridge slated for completion in August

After eight months of construction, the Link Road bridge will reopen in early to mid-August.

Construction to replace the aging bridge began in December, and Edd Wood, construction coordinator with the city of Lynchburg, said the project has gone smoothly.

It's on track to meet its August reopening date with an overall cost of $3.2 million.

With an average daily traffic of about 6,800 vehicles, according to Wood, Link Road is an important Lynchburg roadway connecting Old Forest Road and Rivermont Avenue.

For months, thousands of area residents have deviated from their normal route, many following the traffic detour down Langhorne Road and onto Cranehill Drive to avoid the project site, which halted all through traffic for the entirety of construction.

Located near the intersection of Link and Evergreen roads, the bridge being replaced was constructed in 1957, measuring 54-feet in length, with two 12-feet wide lanes. Before its replacement, it was beginning to show its age, with cracks in its concrete deck, and delamination and rust on its steel beams.