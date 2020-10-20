Little Black Dress Initiative to raise funds for period pantries

The Junior League of Lynchburg will host its 5th annual Little Black Dress Initiative Oct. 19 - 23 to bring awareness to women facing distress, whether it be poverty, violence, or inequality.

Advocates raise awareness and money by wearing one black dress (or outfit) for five consecutive days to illustrate the effects poverty can have on a woman’s access to resources, her confidence and professional opportunities. By wearing this same black dress or other chosen black attire, participants spark conversation and invite others to “ask me about my dress”, engaging in dialogue among colleagues, friends and strangers.

Money raised will be used to purchase feminine hygiene products that will help start and stock period pantries at both the YWCA and Johnson Health Center and allow the Junior League of Lynchburg to carry on its tradition of training women to be leaders, building networks around community engagement, advocacy, resource sharing and collaboration.

For more information, visit the JLL Facebook page.

