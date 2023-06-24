Live Move Be Fitness, a faith-infused group fitness studio, opened its doors in January 2020 in Lynchburg offering classes that prioritize the heart as the focal point of fitness. However, recognizing that addressing the complex needs of the human heart requires more than just physical exercise, founder Kat Seay decided to create a new nonprofit.

The Live Move Be Center aims to provide a space where individuals can come together for various purposes, including encouraging fitness classes, support groups, Bible studies, workshops and more.

Many years ago, Seay was told she would eventually need to have a hip replacement at some point.

“Which of course, for a fitness instructor can be quite devastating, that’s my ministry, that’s my love. So I didn’t know when that was going to happen,” Seay said. “And the funny thing is, I feel like God actually called me to open the studio after I knew that I was going to have a hip replacement.”

But she relied on her faith and opened the fitness studio at 22273 Timberlake Road, which she opened three years ago prior to the nonprofit’s inception.

Since its inception, Live Move Be Fitness has focused on accessibility, ensuring everyone feels welcome and included. With affordable prices and a drop-in fee of just $5, the studio has strived to create a supportive environment for all.

However, in September of last year, Seay realized she couldn’t put off her hip surgery any longer. In response, she believed that this challenging period presented an opportunity for growth and partnership with God.

“I feel like anytime in life when you’re going through something hard, God is up to something,” she said. “So you have choices. You can either wallow in self-pity and be depressed and discouraged or you can look at the situation and be like, ‘OK, what’s He doing? And how can I partner with Him?’”

She felt God telling her to facilitate others’ gifts during that time she couldn’t use her own.

Seay felt a sense of calling to create a nonprofit organization that would expand the scope of Live Move Be Center beyond fitness alone. The newly formed nonprofit now serves as an umbrella organization encompassing all their activities. While fitness remains a significant focus, the center aims to offer more than just physical exercise to the community.

Live Move Be Center already has hosted various workshops, covering topics such as self-defense, CPR training, nutrition, as well as Bible and book studies. The center also has collaborated with local nonprofits, including Humankind and the Agape Center, through initiatives such as a book bag drive and collecting essential items for its pantry. These collaborative efforts allow participants to contribute by donating specific items each week as part of the “Summer of Caring.”

The Lynchburg Agape Center at 3026 Carroll Ave. is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need. Its partnership with the Live Move Be Center aims to enhance the reach and impact of both organizations, strengthening their ability to uplift the community through donations, support and spiritual guidance, Agape Center Director Debbie Kountz said.

“We’re kind of like the one stop shop so to speak for a lot of the tangible items like your household, your toiletries, cleaning supplies, food, clothing, we even have furniture,” she said. “But the heart of our ministry is the mentoring program and that’s where the clients come in and they meet with a mentor one-on-one.”

The partnership between Live Move Be and the Agape Center came about organically when Kountz met Seay during her visits to the studio. Intrigued by the center’s mission, Seay reached out to Kountz to explore ways to contribute and donate. During her initial visit to the Agape Center, Seay received a tour from Kountz.

“And that gave her a bigger view because a lot of times people have been donating to the center for some time but they just drop it off and then they leave. And so my part is try and show them through so that they can say ‘Oh wow, I didn’t realize you had that,’ so Kat just kind of grabbed it by the bull horns.”

Motivated by her love for the Lord and a desire to support other nonprofits, Seay initiated a sponsorship program, Kountz said and now, each month, Live Move Be Fitness Studio focuses on collecting specific items for the Agape Center, ensuring a steady stream of donations to address various needs.

“It’s always good to be able to get other businesses involved, no matter what level, so for her to be able to get our name out to the people that are coming into her studio, and then they start catching a vision and it’s hopefully because we’re 100% run by volunteers and we’re 100% run by donations, we hope to get our name out a little bit beyond, just what our sphere of influence is,” Kountz said.

In January, Live Move Be Center received its official 501c3 status, allowing people to donate to the center, which helps sustain its operations. While classes remain donation-based, participants are encouraged to give what they can afford, with a suggested amount of $5, called a “high five.” Donations can be made in cash, through QR codes or Venmo.

Additionally, the center offers a monthly partnership program, where individuals can set up recurring monthly donations. Ten percent of these monthly donations go toward a nonprofit called PrayFit, which provides wheelchairs and respite opportunities for caregivers.

Seay is grateful for the idea that emerged during her surgery and how it has brought together the community through fitness, giving and support. She said the Live Move Be Center continues to collaborate with local organizations, aiming to create awareness and provide support for those in need. By collectively contributing to various initiatives, the center seeks to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and the community as a whole.

“All things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose and I do and so it’s really cool to see that this surgery resulted in all this,” she said.