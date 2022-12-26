Lives of service: Last two remaining original RSVP members mark retirement

The last remaining two members of the original Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP), a program launched about two decades ago at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, were seen off with a luncheon hosted by the sheriff’s office last month.

It is virtually impossible to think about Charlie Walker and Chuck Neudorfer separately, according to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

“They were a team. Very seldom did you ever see Chuck or Charlie without Chuck and Charlie,” Miller said.

The two men worked as partners in RSVP but had worked together for several years before that through the sheriff’s office TRIAD program, another volunteer program that can be implemented nationwide consisting of the AARP, a participating chief of police, and a participating sheriff’s office.

The RSVP, a team which Miller said usually numbers 14 to 16 members at a time, helps relieve sworn officers of certain tasks, freeing them up to focus more on criminal investigations, emergencies, and other calls. Unlocking cars, driving paperwork to the courthouse, and shuttling vehicles around for repairs are some of the things Miller said RSVPs do, which provide significant help to officers and citizens alike. They become certified for these activities, spending anywhere from two weeks to a month in training depending on schedules, Miller added.

With 90 years and a long career under his belt, Charlie Walker is not slowing down.

“I’ve been going full blast since retiring,” he said.

Walker did not come from a background in law enforcement. Raised in Maryland before moving to Virginia, Walker served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and remained in the active Reserve for 23 years before retiring with the rank of major. He worked for a law firm on patent applications for much of his professional career. After retiring in 1995 and settling at Smith Mountain Lake, he turned to volunteer work with a variety of local organizations and groups. The sheriff’s office TRIAD program piqued his interest.

Walker served the sheriff’s department for 25 years, and though he has just retired from more active work, he remains a consultant for the Project Lifesaver program, which he helped to launch and operate in Bedford County.

A nationwide program that can be implemented at local levels, Project Lifesaver provides personalized tracking bracelets to citizens at risk of wandering off and potentially becoming endangered, Walker and Miller explained. Individuals with dementia or autism, for example, may be eligible if their loved ones apply for the free program. Entirely voluntary, the bracelets help significantly speed up rescue and recovery of a wearer who does wander.

“It’s a little bigger than a wristwatch. It emits a silent signal if they should wander, and the caregiver doesn’t see them, they dial 911 and they can be tracked with a receiver device,” Walker said. “I’ve been very active with that for 20 years. We had a total of 203 clients during that period. At any one time, we had 30 to 35. They’ve got to be visited, interviewed, and then connected up. Every two months, we have to re-visit them, cut the band off, replace the battery.”

Walker, with Neudorfer, maintained the batteries and equipment tied to Project Lifesaver in addition to handling paperwork and application processes.

No two Project Lifesaver clients are the same, Walker said. Though “officially” retired, he said he remains a consultant available for Project Lifesaver, and still conducts some phone interviews with potential new clients.

The efficiency of Project Lifesaver saves about $150,000 per year in taxpayer dollars, Miller said.

“It’s rewarding to see the caregivers for these Project Lifesaver clients, the peace of mind they have knowing that the client has a device that may locate them,” Walker said.

In the 20 years he worked on Project Lifesaver, Walker said only about five calls had to be answered for a wandering patient — and all cases resolved safely and successfully.

“Charlie is a leader in this community,” Miller said. “He has wonderful character and values, and he is just a wonderful person to have in our community. He does not meet a stranger.”

Neudorfer moved to Bedford County with his wife, Doris, after he retired from a 23-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

After building a house, he could not remain idle, so he jumped right into community service. Working with the sheriff’s office was right down his alley, given his career.

Neudorfer met Walker at church, he said, and the two became friends. They were part of the TRIAD program together starting in about 1999.

In 2004, Neudorfer was elected as the District 2 supervisor on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, a role he served in for eight years. After his time on the board, Neudorfer joined the RSVP with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The 86-year-old said his FBI skills came in handy going into volunteer work with the sheriff’s office.

“Having worked in law enforcement, I was familiar with a lot of the activities, and the equipment, that sort of thing. I think it worked out well,” Neudorfer said.

Helping to operate the Project Lifesaver also was a notable highlight of Neudorfer’s work with the RSVP.

“We moved equipment, we moved vehicles, we moved paper, we unlocked cars. We helped out where we could when we were on the road seeing people that had run out of gas, had a flat tire, that sort of thing. I believe all of that was very helpful to the sheriff’s office. But Project Lifesaver, I’d say, became the most well-known communitywide activity that we got involved in,” he said.

Neudorfer was honored along with Walker at the retirement luncheon this fall. He and Walker are the only two living members of the original RSVP group from its inception 21 years ago, according to Miller.

“It’s a lot of volunteer things that the sheriff’s office does, and Chuck and Charlie were very instrumental in most all of them,” Miller said.