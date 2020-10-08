Local art finds showcase in Lynchburg couple's downsized home

Karen and Michael Owen once lived in an almost 4,000-square-foot house on Rivermont Avenue that they molded into their own while raising their son, Charlie.
When Charlie moved to Charleston, the Owens were left with a large, mostly empty home. They never really planned on downsizing, though.
Still, mowing the more than two-acre lawn was a chore Michael didn’t look forward to when he would return from his travels. Then a friend mentioned a home for sale in Carriage Square, a small homeowner association community populated mainly by retired individuals off Boonsboro Road. It’s a community where homeowner association dues cover landscaping and exterior home maintenance.
Karen told her husband and he said, “Let’s go look at it,” Karen recalled. “I said, ‘Are you serious?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, let’s go look at it.’”
So the couple contacted the Realtor for a tour.
The first thing the Owens noticed was the ample light spilling in from the windows. The home had high ceilings, a good traffic flow and a first-floor master suite the prior owner had converted to a den.
It needed a new color scheme and a kitchen and bathroom remodel, but it wasn’t anything the Owens couldn’t handle. They converted their Rivermont home from a three-bedroom, one-bath home, to a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home.
“We both kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘Huh, I like it,’ so we went away that weekend and thought about it and came back and made an offer and bought it,” Karen said. “Then we put Rivermont on the market and that sold in two days, so it was like I didn’t have time to, you know, backtrack or say, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’ It was like, ‘No, this is done, let’s go.’ That’s kind of how we ended up here. …
“We haven’t regretted it at all. We really loved our house on Rivermont. It’s a great house. But I just think we were ready. My son wasn’t ready. He was very, very upset when we told him we were doing it because he loved that house. That’s where he grew up.”‘
Eventually though, Charlie understood his parents’ desire to downsize, and he has space on the second floor when the comes to visit.
Karen said Carriage Square is attractive to retired couples looking for a nice, low maintenance home. For the Owens, that was one of the appeals of such a place — they can travel for extended periods without concern.
The neighborhood now is a mix of older retirees and younger ones who have begun buying the circa-1980s houses and modernizing them.
“We had always liked Carriage Square,” Karen said. “We had always said, ‘If we ever downsize we’d like to be here,’ because I think it’s really charming here. It just all came together.”
The new home gave Karen a blank canvas to exercise her creative muscle, using a curated collection of the furniture that occupied the couple’s Rivermont home. What didn’t make the cut went to their son.
“So we basically furnished a condo for him in Charleston,” Karen said with a laugh.
Karen’s decorating style favors bright colors along with lots of blues. She uses paintings from local artists Lee Barksdale and Claudia Stubstad to tie her rooms together. She loves local art — and it helps that the two artists are her friends.
“I love artwork,” Karen said. “And I love knowing the artist. I love that most of my artwork is local … or from, you know, traveling.”
The entryway lighting features a modern brushed nickel trellis pattern surrounding the candle-shaped lights. The couple replaced all the light fixtures with modern decorative pieces.
The entryway leads to the dining room on one side and living room on the other. Straight ahead is the stairs to the second floor, which were carpeted when the couple moved in. Karen removed the carpeting and painted the treads an inky black. On the wall hangs one of Stubstad’s works, featuring swirls of flowers in greens and whites.
The dining room walls are covered in a grass cloth wallcovering that Karen painted in a rich royal blue. White molding and trim provide a sharp contrast to the deep color. In the center of the room is a darkly stained table surrounded by white upholstered chairs, some with smatterings of blue.
One wall is decorated with a large abstract painting by Barksdale in blues and whites with touches of burgundies, golds and greens. Another features Japanese-style dishes.
“You know, this color is not for everyone but as you can tell I like blue and white,” Karen said.
The living room is painted a soft smoky green, and complimented by a green sofa and set off with accents of orange. Above the sofa is a painting by Stubstad of a bouquet of flowers, furthering the spring-like feel to the space.
A cozy reading chair sits in a sunny corner. Two pieces of art hanging in the living room came from the couple’s travels in Italy.
The half bath in the hallway features wallpaper with a bold red pattern. The art in this room is an abstract color block pattern that coordinates with the wallpaper perfectly.
“I felt like that wall needed something,” Karen said of the bathroom. “You know, the wallpaper is so busy there’s not a lot you can do. So I just kind of matched the colors.”
The home features a ground floor master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Two more bedrooms are available on the second floor.
The master bedroom is a pale blue with dark furniture and the bathroom features a matching trellis style wallpaper. Paintings over the bed in the master suite were done by Stubstad and the abstract on the wall is one of Barksdale’s pieces.
The Owens remodeled the bathroom to remove the old tub and shower combination in favor of a walk-in shower.
The largest renovation project, though, the couple undertook was gutting the kitchen and turning the breakfast nook into a den.
The original kitchen counter configuration was more of a peninsula than an island and the space felt very enclosed.
“I wanted open shelving because I think it makes it seem larger,” Karen said. “You were landlocked when you were in the kitchen.”
Due to scheduling issues with the contractor, it took about five months before the couple had a functional kitchen.
“We found someone and we sold all the appliances that are in the kitchen, so I had no dishwasher, no stove,” she said. “We brought one of our older refrigerators and put it out in the garage to have extra space. … So I had a hot plate, microwave and a sink. That was my kitchen for five months.”
The end result, though, is bright white kitchen cabinets, offset by a deep blue island counter reminiscent of the waters of Greece, Karen said. The upper cabinets are a combination of glass front cabinets and shelves, giving the space an open feel while displaying her colorful dishes.
The elephant in the room, or rather on the wall, came from an artist in Los Angeles, Karen said. She fell in love with the painting but didn’t buy it at the time. After following the artist’s store on Instagram, she noticed the picture remained unsold so she contacted the artist and the piece now is a part of her décor.
Out of a solid wall in the kitchen, the couple crafted a pantry and used closet space to create a small bar, lined with a silvery polka dot wallpaper.
Karen said she often looks to magazines for inspiration on creative ways to play with color.
“I know what I like,” Karen said. “ … I just see things I like and then go from there. A lot of my friends have really good taste and, you know, they’ll help out. They love to decorate, too. But I’ve always loved to love to decorate.”
The Owens have a deck where they entrain in the summer months. Karen grows herbs for her kitchen on the deck as well. When the leaves fall from the trees, the deck affords a nice view of the mountains.
It’s cozy, low-maintenance home for the couple.
“We have really enjoyed being here and have had no regrets on making the move and I think Jack is happy here too,” she said, referencing her little dog, who also is immortalized in a painting hanging on the wall.
