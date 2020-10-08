Local art finds showcase in Lynchburg couple's downsized home

“We both kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘Huh, I like it,’ so we went away that weekend and thought about it and came back and made an offer and bought it,” Karen said. “Then we put Rivermont on the market and that sold in two days, so it was like I didn’t have time to, you know, backtrack or say, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’ It was like, ‘No, this is done, let’s go.’ That’s kind of how we ended up here. …

“We haven’t regretted it at all. We really loved our house on Rivermont. It’s a great house. But I just think we were ready. My son wasn’t ready. He was very, very upset when we told him we were doing it because he loved that house. That’s where he grew up.”‘

Eventually though, Charlie understood his parents’ desire to downsize, and he has space on the second floor when the comes to visit.

Karen said Carriage Square is attractive to retired couples looking for a nice, low maintenance home. For the Owens, that was one of the appeals of such a place — they can travel for extended periods without concern.

The neighborhood now is a mix of older retirees and younger ones who have begun buying the circa-1980s houses and modernizing them.