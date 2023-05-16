National Bike to Work Day is an annual event that encourages individuals to trade their cars for bicycles and embrace a greener mode of transportation. This year's observance of the national event takes place on Friday, May 19.

Ada Hunsberger, regional planner for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, said the organization has been actively participating in the national event for several years.

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is excited to pick it back up this year and promote the benefits of biking to work.

“We just try and get people out of their cars and onto their bikes to get to work,” she said. “That's really our main mission — to get people out of their cars and onto other [greener] modes of transportation.”

To facilitate the event, two routes are suggested for participants. The first one starts at Riverside Park, and the second begins at Kemper Street Station. These routes serve as recommendations for those who may need guidance on where to start and how to navigate their way to Lynchburg Community Market, Hunsberger said.

There will be staff members at the market at about 8 a.m. Friday, with a table set up, giveaways and a welcoming environment for bikers to mingle with one another.

Hunsberger said Lynchburg is fortunate to have an excellent bike infrastructure, especially in the Rivermont area as there are dedicated bike lanes on the avenue.

“And so, for people just starting out, that's definitely the best way to go,” she said. “Thankfully, we haven't really had many incidences or issues.”

There are numerous benefits to biking to work, Hunsburger said.

“First off, there’s obviously a benefit to getting exercise which we know is good for your body and mental health,” she said. “Of course, the gas prices are not pleasant for anyone. And then helping the environment by cutting down on vehicle miles traveled and our carbon footprint. So those are all good reasons to bike.”

The event will also provide information emphasizing the shared responsibility between drivers and bicyclists. Hunsburger said it is crucial for both parties to ensure each other's safety on the road.

Even if individuals are unable to participate in Bike to Work Day, she encourages people to take part in National Bike Month this May, where they can replace at least one commute to work with a bike trip. By doing so, they can contribute to a greener future and enjoy the personal benefits of an active and healthier lifestyle, she said.