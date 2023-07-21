Young entrepreneur, Dayla Soward, has created a haven for locals and antique enthusiasts alike. Hometown Finds, at 2387 Waterlick Road, is not just a store — it’s a testament to the power of family, dreams and giving back to the community.

Having grown up on the less fortunate side, Soward, 27, found joy in simple pleasures such as visiting antique shops and craft shows with her mom and grandma. These cherished memories fueled her passion to open her own store one day—a place where locals and visitors could find antiques and unique handmade items, as well as support local businesses.

“That was what I thought was fun. I hung out with old folks,” she laughed. “But I’ve always been an old soul too. So just my dream was always to have my own store where it was a bunch of locals and antiques and things like that.”

Starting Hometown Finds in 2021, Soward initially operated from the basement of her home, curating subscription boxes filled with locally sourced products from crafters and artisans. As the concept gained traction, her business outgrew the basement, and she moved to her first storefront in Forest, which was about 1,000 square-feet.

Outgrowing that space, she moved to the busy intersection of Waterlick Road and Leesville Road in November where she now has more than 60 vendors inside 3,000 square feet. The space offers a diverse range of products, from home décor and clothing to bath products and essential oils.

Soward said she is committed to supporting the local community. Every month, the store allocates a portion of its proceeds to various charitable causes. Recently, they raised $600 to help a young boy get a service dog. In previous months, the business contributed to suicide prevention efforts and supported animal shelters. During the Christmas season, Hometown Finds provided 35 local families with gifts.

“When you shop somewhere local, you’re helping a mom to care for her kids, you’re helping a little boy or little girl play sports, you’re 100% invested in someone else’s life,” she said. “You’re buying someone’s time and someone’s love and effort.”

Soward’s family plays a crucial role in the success of Hometown Finds. Her mom, Dayan Coleman, and her grandma, Dianne Saucedo, are the backbone of the store. Saucedo, lovingly known as “Grandma” by everyone who walks through the door, is a favorite among customers and vendors alike, Soward said.

“Anytime I do anything, they’ve supported me through it, even when everybody else was like, ‘Oh, you’re crazy, how are you going to do this?’ There was so much doubt and the whole time my family was like, ‘We’ve got this you can do this,’” she said.

In addition to running Hometown Finds, Soward also manages another business, Hometown Events and Rentals, which rents out dresses and props for photo shoots and events.

Ashley Ferrell, owner of Nutty Squirrel Creations, which sells home décor such as handmade wreaths, floral décor, table and wall décor and porch wreaths as well as garden flags, doormats and art pieces, has been a vendor at Hometown Finds since February this year.

She said she saw ad on Facebook about Hometown Finds and decided to stop in and see what it was all about.

“I love having a place locally to sell my creations,” she said. “Having the booth at Hometown Finds allows me the opportunity to sell my creations year round. Before, I would setup throughout the year at craft events around the area. I have found I do not need to do this nearly as much. She has a great presence in the community and online, which in turn benefits all the vendors in the store.”

Ferrell said Soward along with her mom and grandma are so easy to work with and go above and beyond to make sure everyone who walks in the door has a great experience.

“I just recently revamped my booth and Dayla was willing to come in on a Sunday — her day off — to help me and make sure I was able to get it done without the worry of impeding business,” she said.