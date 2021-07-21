Local children and community members march against youth incarceration

"I liked how people were just looking and staring, and we could just show them what we believed in," she said. "It seemed like a way to speak up for people that can’t speak for themselves."

The six-week summer program is coming to a close. It's the second year The Listening has hosted the Freedom School program, part of a national effort by the Children's Defense Fund to provide summer and after-school enrichment, focused on literacy, art and social action.

The program ran from June to July, and was open to middle and high schoolers who registered.

Amré said it's been a "really, really fun" session, and the march itself was an opportunity for expression, something that demanded attention and engagement from passerby's and anyone within eye or earshot.

Her aunt, Kimberly Brown, marched alongside her down Jefferson Street from the concrete plaza by Riverfront Park, down to Washington Street and back up to 9th Street. She said it was amazing to see the kids get so involved, lending strength to one another through a unified message.