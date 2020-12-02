Local COVID-19 cases continue to set records

As of Wednesday afternoon, Centra had 45 COVID-19 patients with 13 of them in the ICU. Of those 13, 10 were on ventilators. With the flu season, holidays and COVID fatigue, Dr. Lewis said everyone is concerned about what comes next.

"Are we going to see another increase in COVID in our communities? ... We are holding our breath a little bit. ... The next one to two weeks will be pretty critical to find out if and how Thanksgiving essentially plays out for COVID and our community," Lewis said.

Centra will continue to conduct elective procedures and is not currently considering putting them on hold as a result of the rising case numbers.

Mueller said vaccines are expected to arrive as early as next week — Centra is one of Virginia's 16 vaccine distribution sites — and Mueller said while he is excited to get his vaccination, Centra will not mandate caregivers get vaccinated but will "strongly encourage" it.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, front-line workers at Centra will be first in line to receive the vaccine. Lewis said it remains unclear if those who have already had COVID-19 should get the vaccine.

Beyond that, no specifics about the distribution were available on Wednesday.