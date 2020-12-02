Local COVID-19 cases continue to set records

Despite optimism that COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in the area as soon as next week for essential workers and frontline caregivers, Centra health officials on Wednesday expressed concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
"November has been a difficult month for us," Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra's vice president of medical affairs, said during a press conference with Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, Lynchburg General Hospital had 56 COVID-19 patients, the most it has ever had at one time, surpassing the August peak of 45 COVID-19 patients.
As of Wednesday, the hospital had recorded 114 COVID-19-related deaths. In addition, 183 of Centra's 8,100 caregivers are on unpaid furlough as a result of their COVID-19 illness. That number has remained relatively stable, according to Mueller.
Officials expect residents who were exposed to the virus over Thanksgiving to start showing symptoms at the end of this week into next week.
An oncology floor in Lynchburg General Hospital has now been turned into a 35-bed COVID-19 unit, giving the hospital a total of 70 COVID-19 beds. Officials said they have room to comfortably care for all COVID-19 patients and room to expand for more. Lewis said 20% of the hospital's capacity is currently dedicated to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Centra had 45 COVID-19 patients with 13 of them in the ICU. Of those 13, 10 were on ventilators. With the flu season, holidays and COVID fatigue, Dr. Lewis said everyone is concerned about what comes next.
"Are we going to see another increase in COVID in our communities? ... We are holding our breath a little bit. ... The next one to two weeks will be pretty critical to find out if and how Thanksgiving essentially plays out for COVID and our community," Lewis said.
Centra will continue to conduct elective procedures and is not currently considering putting them on hold as a result of the rising case numbers.
Mueller said vaccines are expected to arrive as early as next week — Centra is one of Virginia's 16 vaccine distribution sites — and Mueller said while he is excited to get his vaccination, Centra will not mandate caregivers get vaccinated but will "strongly encourage" it.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, front-line workers at Centra will be first in line to receive the vaccine. Lewis said it remains unclear if those who have already had COVID-19 should get the vaccine.
Beyond that, no specifics about the distribution were available on Wednesday.
Centra is assembling a modular unit outside of its emergency department to replace the tent used for testing and managing possible COVID-19 patients. During the winter it will be used to manage respiratory complaints including COVID-19 and flu.
Officials said Centra has seen "very little flu to date," which is unusual.
"I think it's important that everyone still remember that we've got a couple of really tough months ahead of us between COVID and what we typically see [with the] flu. ... It makes a lot of sense in the short term for everyone to continue to do all of the things that we know help reduce the transmission and spread of this virus and that's for the benefit of everyone," Mueller said.
