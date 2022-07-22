Local drag show fundraiser changes venue after community backlash

After backlash from some Bedford County residents, a drag show fundraiser originally scheduled for next month at the Jefferson Forest High School auditorium has changed performance locations.

The show, by 2017 Jefferson Forest High School graduate Kendall Mullins — who goes by the stage name Kendall Knight — is titled "A Knight with Kendall" and will be performed 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg instead.

Controversy arose on social media in recent days surrounding the upcoming event.

Knight has performed family-friendly drag shows at Cavalier Theatre several times since graduating, raising money for the school’s theater program. This will be his sixth drag show fundraiser benefiting his alma mater, with admission fees charged on a pay-what-you-can basis.

But this year, for the first time, the event became embroiled in conflict, with complaints that a drag show was being held on public school grounds. The controversy largely began and ensued on social media, especially Facebook.

Knight and Spence White, director of Cavalier Theatre and a long-time supporter of his former student, said the backlash seemed to be triggered by the use of the term “drag.”

Knight said all of his previous events have been drag shows and have been family-friendly, and all have been held at the JF high school auditorium. Previous shows, he said, were tributes to certain artists — Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few — and the word “drag” was not used. This year’s show is titled differently, though, as it pays tribute to nine of Knight's inspirations.

“I didn’t think of it as being any different in terms of the content, because it’s not,” Knight said in a Facebook message.

Because of the pushback from some Bedford County residents — including Facebook posts from Bedford County supervisors John Sharp, who represents District 4 and is the board chair, and Charla Bansley, who represents District 3 — Knight and Cavalier Theatre changed the event venue to the Academy.

"This does not meet Bedford County's community standards," Sharp wrote on Facebook, calling the fundraiser "ill-advised" and saying he has heard from people who will no longer support the theater program and will remove their children or grandchildren from Bedford County Public Schools.

"At a time in which our public schools are hoping that students will return to the school system after having left during covid, it appears that this is a tone deaf decision," Sharp wrote. "This is not the way to instill confidence in our school system within our community."

Some community members who objected to the show said in online comments that a taxpayer-funded facility should not be used for this type of event.

White said the Academy was supportive and enthusiastic when approached about using the venue. It was the first alternate venue he and Knight contacted.

White, who lived in New York for 20 years, said he has attended several “actual” drag shows, and because those types are not necessarily made to be family-friendly, a misconception about Knight's show has spread.

“There’s nothing harmful in there," White said. "You hear lots of great music and see lots of great choreography in there.”

Knight's career started during high school at JF, he said. He always enjoyed lip syncing and being on stage, and White encouraged him to perform, making space for his students’ talents. Some of Knight's shows took up entire class periods. A high point came when Knight represented his senior class in a pep rally lip sync battle — and he won.

“I would argue no one has more school spirit than me — which makes this even more hurtful,” Knight said.

When Knight put on a drag show during one class period, the auditorium filled up with teachers and students.

“I was shocked at the support I received,” Knight said.

The success gave him the idea to ask Spence and Niki White — the husband-wife duo who co-direct at Cavalier Theatre — if he could do a show over the summer as a fundraiser. The theater directors gave the go-ahead, and the event was a success, leading to four more shows through February 2019.

During this time, Knight said he realized he was really doing drag, so he honed in on the drag culture, pulling in wigs, makeup, elaborate costumes — all the vibrant elements.

“I understand that the issue here is people have a preconceived notion of what drag is — but it's so many things and my shows at JF are for everyone, a celebration of love,” Knight said in a Facebook message. “I pride myself on looking out in my audiences and seeing eight-year-olds, 80-year-olds and everything in between!"

Cavalier Theatre shared a statement responding to the incident on its Facebook page.

“Cavalier Theatre at Jefferson Forest is, and has always been, an inclusive place. Kendall Mullins has been a fearless benefactor for this program, donating his considerable talents to the tune of close to $3,000 over five past public performances,” the statement said in part. “We are profoundly disappointed in this decision, and most importantly, the message this sends to certain students of Bedford County.”

Multiple comments online in defense of Knight and the JF theater expressed disappointment at a lack of inclusivity and love and a seeming disrespect for diversity, as well as concern over the message the backlash sends to students in the county.

Despite the negative attention his event received, Knight looked on the bright side.

“Through this I've gained more exposure and such a larger platform to fight for the voices of the LGBTQIA+ people in Bedford County and beyond. As harmful as it is they've done the opposite of what they thought they were doing!” Knight said.