Local John Deere dealership celebrates 50 years in business

RUSTBURG — A family-owned business has been working 50 years as of this year to serve its farming community.
Phillips Equipment Corporation is a locally owned John Deere dealership that has been serving Rustburg and surrounding communities with products since 1971.
The company was founded in January 1971 by J.B. Phillips, Jr. and his wife Barbara.
The original business was located near the Lynchburg Regional Airport from 1971 until 1976, said Brad Phillips, son of J.B. Phillips and now co-owner of the business.
Land was purchased in 1975 further down U.S. 29 South to build a more modern facility and to have a bigger lot for more inventory and room for future expansion.
“We have grown since then with three major expansions to the current facility,” Brad Phillips said.
J.B. Phillips saw the first expansion start in 2001 but died in May 2001 before it was complete. His wife died in 2002.
Today, the company is owned and managed by Brad and his brother, Keith. The two have been in ownership together for over 30 years.
There is now a third generation in their kids following in the John Deere tradition that looks forward to offering the same service that customers have come to expect.
“We are very fortunate our business has remained family owned and has not been bought out or merged with another larger John Deere dealer organization or group,” Brad Phillips said.
The business has grown in sales and service and has 22 employees today who are very loyal and are a big part of the company’s success, the brothers said.
“Our customers and the community have supported us and made the business with their loyal support over the years,” Brad Phillips said. “We appreciate our customers and community support and give back in different ways anytime we can by making donations to local schools, fire departments, sheriff’s office and many other charitable organizations.”
Keith Phillips said the business has always sold farm equipment and lawn and garden products as they are located in a rural farming community with many farms in the surrounding counties. They offer farm tractors, hay equipment, compact tractors, lawn mowers and Gator utility vehicles.
He said the Stihl handheld power equipment line helped to grow business and encouraged expansion of the showroom and warehouse in 2013 to offer another full line of products and service.
Brad Phillips said what sets the business apart from other dealers is their parts and service department.
“We have the knowledge and experience to take care of our customers and the wide variety equipment they own,” he said. “Customer service is our focus. We have many personal relationships with our customers. They are not only customers but they are friends and like family.”
Jim Saunders, an owner of Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Piney River, said he has known the Phillips family his entire life and his business heavily relies on them for parts for farm equipment.
He said his family farm has done business with them since the very beginning at their first location near the airport.
“I remember going there when I was riding there with someone else. I didn’t even have my driver’s license. That was when I was in middle school,” he said. “I’d go with my dad and look at parts and tractors.”
Saunders Brothers purchase tractors, tractor equipment and parts from the business.
“Their parts department is really good,” he said. “That’s huge because we can call them for a specific part and they look it up and order the part and two days later we go pick it up. When you’ve got your special tractor that’s down in the middle of harvesting, it’s critical in our business to get that part because everything is so time sensitive.”
The farming industry has changed over the years, with fewer full-time farmers and more part-time producers who work a job during the day and farm at night and weekends, Brad Phillips said.
“There are more customers who now have a smaller lot and need a lawn mower or a compact tractor to maintain their property,” he said.
Keith Phillips said there are opportunities out there and more room to grow.
“We have to keep changing," he said. "As the farming and homeowner industry change, we also have to adapt."
Brad Phillips said the company will continue to grow and adapt as new technology develops in the future.
“That’s all we can do — just keep selling and continuing to take care of our customers,” he said.