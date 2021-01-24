Local John Deere dealership celebrates 50 years in business

Jim Saunders, an owner of Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Piney River, said he has known the Phillips family his entire life and his business heavily relies on them for parts for farm equipment.

He said his family farm has done business with them since the very beginning at their first location near the airport.

“I remember going there when I was riding there with someone else. I didn’t even have my driver’s license. That was when I was in middle school,” he said. “I’d go with my dad and look at parts and tractors.”

Saunders Brothers purchase tractors, tractor equipment and parts from the business.

“Their parts department is really good,” he said. “That’s huge because we can call them for a specific part and they look it up and order the part and two days later we go pick it up. When you’ve got your special tractor that’s down in the middle of harvesting, it’s critical in our business to get that part because everything is so time sensitive.”

The farming industry has changed over the years, with fewer full-time farmers and more part-time producers who work a job during the day and farm at night and weekends, Brad Phillips said.