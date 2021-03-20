Local meat processing sees sustained spike in wake of pandemic

There already was a good foundation for the demand, Banks said, but the onset of COVID-19 created an even larger spike in consumers seeking locally produced and purchased food.

"Those empty shelves are still fresh in people’s minds," Banks said. "Prior to COVID, the local food movement was up and running, and so COVID basically kicked it into high gear. We are going to continue to see that for quite a while.”

Peak clearly is at home on the floor of his processing facility. As the hanging side of beef was shaved down to bone, he took portions of the animal into more precise cuts, carving recognizable rounds of filet mignon with the flash of his knife.

Where before they were processing 200 cows per year, this year it will be at least 100 more, and he said he hopes the change is long-term.

Like Peak, Joseph Albert, owner of Greenvalley Meat Processors in Amherst County, said he is booked out much further than it normally would be — booking into 2022. They already were at capacity prior to the pandemic, he said, but where they usually were booked three or four months out, it's now a year and half.