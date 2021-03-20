Local meat processing sees sustained spike in wake of pandemic

In a squat cinderblock building off U.S. 501 in Campbell County, Peak's Processing is a constant hum of activity.
Behind the scenes, a handful of workers bustle in a hive of connected rooms, accompanied by the drone of a vertical meat saw and the churn of a grinder, forcing raw ground beef through metal teeth.
Adam Peak, the third-generation owner of the family business, turns a lever fixed to the wall, wheeling in a side of beef that hangs from the ceiling by a curved metal hook.
He's been in the business for as long as he can remember, stamping hamburger with his grandmother when he was 5 years old, and God willing, he said, he'll do it for as long as he is able.
Peak's Processing and other slaughterhouses across the state have seen a marked increase in business in the wake of COVID-19, with insecurities in the national food supply chain sending more farmers and consumers toward local meat processing, looking for direct market solutions to pick up the slack.
Now, a year into the pandemic, Peak and other processors still are seeing increased demand and already are booking customers into 2022.
"The phone was ringing off the hook," Peak said of those first few months, when setbacks at massive packing plants in the Midwest and upsets to the supply chain left grocery store shelves bare and ratcheted retail prices while depressing farm prices.
"Everybody started panicking," Peak said. Customers who would usually turn to Kroger, Food Lion and Walmart had to figure out a way to get meat in their freezers, "so they were looking at different avenues."
Peak and other similar local meat processors work directly with farmers who, in turn, sell portions of the animal to customers. Every custom cut of beef Peak's is responsible for already has a buyer, usually sold in quarters, halves or wholes — hundreds of pounds of meat that will be processed, packaged and stored away in the freezers of household customers.
As grocery store shelves emptied, "our business, the slaughtering business, went through the roof," Peak said.
But after those insecurities lapsed, business didn't slow.
"It just scared them," he said of consumers, a sentiment echoed by cattle farmers and meat processors all around the Lynchburg area. Even after meat began to reemerge on grocery store shelves, with the pandemic a question mark on the horizon, people were unsure how long stores would last.
Tony Banks, senior assistant director of the Agriculture, Development and Innovation Department with the Virginia Farm Bureau, said the state could be looking at a sustained increase. Even prior to COVID-19, Virginia has been experiencing a "local food movement" for the past 10 to 15 years, with increased interest from farmers looking to sell cattle directly into the market, or farm-to-table, rather than "on the hoof."
There already was a good foundation for the demand, Banks said, but the onset of COVID-19 created an even larger spike in consumers seeking locally produced and purchased food.
"Those empty shelves are still fresh in people’s minds," Banks said. "Prior to COVID, the local food movement was up and running, and so COVID basically kicked it into high gear. We are going to continue to see that for quite a while.”
Peak clearly is at home on the floor of his processing facility. As the hanging side of beef was shaved down to bone, he took portions of the animal into more precise cuts, carving recognizable rounds of filet mignon with the flash of his knife.
Where before they were processing 200 cows per year, this year it will be at least 100 more, and he said he hopes the change is long-term.
Like Peak, Joseph Albert, owner of Greenvalley Meat Processors in Amherst County, said he is booked out much further than it normally would be — booking into 2022. They already were at capacity prior to the pandemic, he said, but where they usually were booked three or four months out, it's now a year and half.
Banks said this is a trend seen across the board, and it's not just the same pool of farmers booking more animals, it's that the group of farmers has gotten larger and more farms are "trying to take advantage of this market opportunity."
The Greenvalley facility has been around since the 1970s, but Albert purchased it in 2005. He raised cattle nearby, and decided he wanted to begin selling halves and quarters. When turning toward local butchering, he realized the best way to control it was to do it himself.
But it's physical, demanding and messy work, he said, and he worries without growth among area facilities, local meat processing will begin to die off. He stressed the importance of facilities like his own, giving farmers an opportunity to create their own markets and sell directly to customers, rather than be completely dependent on local livestock markets.
But Banks said along with increased interest from consumers in purchasing locally processed meat, there has also been more producers wanting to know how they can enter the field, though he agreed "it's a challenging business to enter."
Before the pandemic, he said the department received about one inquiry every two months from someone interested in entering the local meat processing industry. But during COVID-19, the department has received four or five calls per week from producers wanting to know more.
Peak said he's had people come by to walk the floor of his slaughterhouse, getting ready to open their own to meet the burgeoning demand.
Skeeter Wisecarver, cattle farmer and owner of Wisecarver Ranch in Halifax County, just across the river from Brookneal, is interested in seeing local meat processing grow, as well.
On a morning in late February, he had just dropped an animal off to be processed at Peak's, in the third year of raising "freezer beef," which he brings to Peak to be processed, before delivering each customer their custom cuts.
He wants see more local processing plants, rather than people "depending on mega-size packers."
"When something goes wrong with them, it interrupts the supply for the whole country," Wisecarver said.
Wisecarver said he's seen a definite uptick in demand in the last year, and that more people are "paying attention to where their food comes from, and want to buy local."
A study was conducted this summer through the Virginia Farm Bureau to examine red meat processing in Virginia. It found the supply chain issues "revealed" in Spring 2020 increased demand for local meats, and sought to provide guidance and information for people seeking to implement a red meat processing facility in their area.
Jay Hall, of Charlotte County, just got his own meat processing plant off the ground. Like Albert, he raised cattle and wanted to take on this facet of the job as well. Though it started slow, an independent endeavor, he spent the summer building a facility to house EasternView Farms Meat Processing, which he does on top of a day job and raising his own cattle.
“We’re meeting a demand, and there is a big demand," he said. He said the meat shortages at the onset of the pandemic, even if it didn't last for long, was enough to give people an appetite for self-sustainability.
Banks said local meat won't replace the volume of major grocery store retailers anytime soon, but thinks it will provide a "safety valve" for a lot of people.
“If nothing else," he said, "the past 12 months have led consumers to think about some of the challenges they can face if the food system gets disrupted and their normal supplies aren’t available."