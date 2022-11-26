Local nonprofit continues to advocate for youth in community

IRON Lives, a local nonprofit that aims to provide positive youth development programming for public schools in Central Virginia, continues its local work with youth at area middle schools and high schools.

Allison Jordan, executive director of IRON Lives, said when you think about teenagers today, everyone is at risk.

“Everyone is receiving negative pressures," Jordan said. "Think about social media; think about how much things change over time. So we're really inclusive, and we want to promote lots of opportunities.”

IRON Lives stands for “I Am Responsible For Overcoming Negativity" and the nonprofit has been around for nearly 14 years.

Currently, the nonprofit has programs in three local school divisions — in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst and Bedford. Jordan said they are looking to potentially expand to Charlottesville and Goochland County, but nothing is official yet.

Since the start of the fall, the program has had three events for students in the area. The first event was “Dr. Johnson’s Free Tennis Day” for children ages six to 15 and their families. The oganization partnered with the Boonsboro Country Club, Lynchburg Sports Initiative and the YMCA.

Those tennis courts are named after Dr. Robert Walter “Whirlwind” Johnson, who was instrumental in integrating tennis and creating a landscape for African Americans to enter the sport.

“That’s a really neat day where we had kids of all ages and families there,” Jordan said.

The organization had two more events at the end of October: Pierce Street Community Garden Community Service Day on Oct. 22 and Fall Dress for Success and College Tour held at the University of Lynchburg.

For the Dress for Success event, middle and high school students had the opportunity to learn what dressing for success looks like from a panel of professionals and hands-on activities, as well as workshops. Workshops included tying ties and bowties, style, makeup and thrifting. Students also had the opportunity to tour the campus.

Olivia Raj, programs coordinator for IRON Lives, worked closely with students who participated in the Pierce Street Community Garden Community Service Day. Raj emphasized the importance of students knowing the history of Lynchburg and the importance of community service.

"It was really cool for the students to give but also to learn about just the history of that street, which is really cool," Raj said.

It began as an afterschool meeting in 2009 when Derrick Brown, then a teacher at Amherst County High School, invited several male students to the first meeting with the question, “Would you like to become a better man?"

It was started with the goal of decreasing the negative pressures and increasing the number of positive opportunities for students.

Originally, only male teenagers participated in the group. At the time, Raj was attending Amherst County High School and she and other friends learned about the program and wanted to start something similar for young women at the school.

Raj said they went to Brown and he encouraged them to “make it happen,” and IRON Diamonds was then created. She explained that during her time working with IRON Diamonds, she learned leadership skills and the importance of networking which continues to help her today.

Today, it is all under one umbrella of IRON Lives.

“When I meet with them [students], like I said, I tell them you're going to need these skills. The people that you meet ask questions, ask what they do,” Raj said.

Raj and Allison emphasized the organization is inclusive and “any student can get involved in what we're doing."

Jordan said they are planning more things for the upcoming year for students to get involved with, students cleaning the Amherst County Cemetery and the 5K walk in April.

“We have high expectations for our youth. We want to help them. We want to be the bridge between school and community,” Jordan said.