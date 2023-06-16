Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope have been gifted a total of $1 million from Dr. George Hurt, a neurosurgeon, and his wife, Cinda, Lynchburg philanthropists who are passionate about health care, education and giving back to their community.

According to a news release, the gifts build on the family’s legacy of support for local students and nurses.

“I am a firm believer that if you love our community and have the capability, you ought to give back to it in any way you can,” Hurt said in the release. “Cinda and I are honored to invest in the young people of Lynchburg and in our nurses. We cannot think of a better way to leave a lasting mark on this community.”

A $500,000 gift to the Centra Foundation will support nursing education and development through Centra’s Virginia Henderson Institute of Clinical Excellence. The gift honors Cinda’s aunt, Virginia Avenel Henderson, a renowned nurse educator from Bedford County who is considered the foremost nurse of the 20th century by the American Nurses Association.

The Virginia Henderson Institute of Clinical Excellence provides ongoing nursing education, research opportunities and educational programs.

“We are truly grateful for their generosity,” Dena Todd, Centra’s vice president of clinical excellence, said in the release. “Their gift will help us continue to invest in our nurses and develop educational programs which support evidence-based care for patients and families.”

Their donation of the same amount to Beacon of Hope will support the organization’s Stay Close, Go Far Promise Scholarships for thousands of Lynchburg City Schools graduates for a decade to come, the release states.

“The hope is to create a model of educational access for Lynchburg’s young people in perpetuity,” Laura Hamilton, executive director of Beacon of Hope, said in the release. “Through the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Hurt, Beacon of Hope will expand its student support and success initiatives.”

Centra partners with Beacon of Hope in their “Stay Close, Go Far” program, which also matches students with local organizations for summer internships. Centra offers opportunities to shadow in imaging, physical therapy, nursing, culinary, ambulatory practices, laboratory and administrative departments.