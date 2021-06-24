Local trio lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior

“Absolutely, if they’ll have me back,” he said about the opportunity to run on the show again. “I know I’m physically strong enough to hit a buzzer and get to the semifinal round, it’s just about executing.”

“I’ve met a lot of ninjas in my time … but none of them deserved a shot on the big stage more than Chad,” Whitlow said. “Chad has been building things at Elite long before I was there, and he has built almost every piece of ninja equipment at the gym. So I’d say I’m as proud of Chad as I have ever been of anyone.”

For the other two, it was the persistence after coming up short in years prior. Singleton advanced to the semifinals in 2019 but came up just short of moving on to the finals. This is Whitlow’s first time out of the qualifying stage.

“We always expect big things of Josiah and he delivered again this year,” Thornhill said of his training partners. “I was especially excited for Ben because he got disqualified on the first obstacle of last year, so to see him almost clear the course was incredible.”

In order to win the $100,000 prize, Singleton and Whitlow will need to advance to the finals and have the best finish among the finalists. There is an additional $1 million prize for anyone who can finish the entire obstacle course at the finals.

The first round of the semifinals is set to air July 12 on NBC, according to the show’s official website.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.