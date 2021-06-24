Local trio lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior

For three Central Virginians, performing on the big stage of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior always has been the goal.
Josiah Singleton, of Brookneal; Chad Thornhill, of Forest; and Ben Whitlow, of Brookneal, all realized their goals Monday, when they appeared together on the third episode of American Ninja Warrior. On the show, contestants will run through an obstacle course, set up to test the strength and quickness of the athletes. To make the show, contestants must demonstrate they are in peak physical shape, due to the rigorous nature of the course.
“It was really a dream come true,” Thornhill said. “We’ve trained and talked about competing together and for it to actually happen was pretty surreal.”
“Going with friends always makes things better,” Singleton said. Singleton, who gets his nickname “Country Boy Ninja” from some of the videos he posts on his Instagram, such as one that features him pulling a farm trailer stacked with several dozen hay bales, is a veteran on the show, having appeared in previous seasons.
While this was the first year the trio competed in the event together, Whitlow also has appeared on the show before. But it was Thornhill’s rookie appearance.
Altogether, this was the third year in a row somebody from Elite Athletics, the gym in Forest where the trio trains, participated in the qualifying round of American Ninja Warrior, with Singleton going in 2019, Whitlow in 2020 and all three this season.
“I think we strike a good balance between hard work and fun,” Thornhill said, talking about the gym’s ability to produce contestants for the hit show. “If you aren’t having fun at Ninja, you are missing the point, but it’s also very rewarding to set challenging goals and work hard to attain them.”
But Singleton and Whitlow went above and beyond their goal of just making the show, finishing in the top-30 of the qualifying stage, and advancing on to the semifinal round of the show.
Whitlow, now known to America as the “Frog Giggin’ Ninja,” because of his love for catching frogs and cooking them up, finished 20th in the competition, just ahead of Singleton, who came in 21st in the first run of the event. The “Pretzel Twist,” which forces competitors to swing from station to station holding on to wheels that are shaped like a pretzel, was the obstacle that tripped up the both of them.
And while the three are training partners, there is plenty of room for a friendly rivalry between them. Whitlow isn’t afraid to let Singleton hear about their individual results. “... Ever since I started Ninja, I’ve had one simple goal: Beat Josiah in anything.”
Thornhill, whose nickname, “Dr. Ninja Dad Chad,” comes from his PhD in Theological studies from Liberty University, as well as being the father of three children, came up just short of the cutoff to advance to the semifinals. But he will turn his attention to training for next year, in hopes of getting another shot on the big stage.
“Absolutely, if they’ll have me back,” he said about the opportunity to run on the show again. “I know I’m physically strong enough to hit a buzzer and get to the semifinal round, it’s just about executing.”
“I’ve met a lot of ninjas in my time … but none of them deserved a shot on the big stage more than Chad,” Whitlow said. “Chad has been building things at Elite long before I was there, and he has built almost every piece of ninja equipment at the gym. So I’d say I’m as proud of Chad as I have ever been of anyone.”
For the other two, it was the persistence after coming up short in years prior. Singleton advanced to the semifinals in 2019 but came up just short of moving on to the finals. This is Whitlow’s first time out of the qualifying stage.
“We always expect big things of Josiah and he delivered again this year,” Thornhill said of his training partners. “I was especially excited for Ben because he got disqualified on the first obstacle of last year, so to see him almost clear the course was incredible.”
In order to win the $100,000 prize, Singleton and Whitlow will need to advance to the finals and have the best finish among the finalists. There is an additional $1 million prize for anyone who can finish the entire obstacle course at the finals.
The first round of the semifinals is set to air July 12 on NBC, according to the show’s official website.