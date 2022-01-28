Local Virginia band featured in Hulu's "Dopesick"

After an uncertain period devoid of live music and, consequently, work, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, a band with Nelson County roots got one of its biggest gigs yet helping tell a locally impactful story when Chamomile & Whiskey was featured in the pilot episode of Hulu's recent award-winning limited series, "Dopesick."

"Dopesick" is a series based on a book by former Roanoke Times journalist Beth Macy about the origins and impacts of the opioid crisis that would come to severely affect numerous communities and countless lives in the United States, including in many rural Virginia. The crisis began when OxyContin, marketed as a "miracle drug" produced by Purdue Pharma, hit the market in 1999, and it has not stopped since. The series highlights not only affected communities and individuals, but examines the webs of deceit at higher levels that helped fuel the crisis and how other entities profited — and still profit — from it at the expense of others.

An eclectic band with a unique sound including elements of traditional Appalachian music, folk, and Southern rock, Chamomile & Whiskey began when childhood friends Koda Kerl and Marie Borgman reconnected after college. They founded the band and have been making music ever since. With Kerl now based primarily in Charlottesville, the group travels around the region for gigs and spends plenty of time in their stomping grounds of Nelson County.

The band had been gaining momentum since its inception, but the gigs abruptly dried up when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and shut down venues everywhere. Chamomile & Whiskey found themselves in the same position as most artists: suddenly out of work, trying to figure out how to proceed and sustain themselves without live music events.

Then, about this time last year, Kerl was contacted by a music supervisor, Amanda Thomas, who was working with online streaming service Hulu, seeking music for the upcoming "Dopesick."

Music is an important component in creating the right feel, setting, and drawing emotional responses for television productions and movies, and since "Dopesick" is set largely in and around rural Virginia, Thomas, the show writer Danny Strong and director Barry Levinson knew they wanted an Appalachian feel to some of the music on the soundtrack.

Different characters and scenarios got their own unique “music moments” in the show, Thomas said — classical music for the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, more contemporary '90s music for scenes such as those involving the Drug Enforcement Administration — but many instances centered around rural communities, particularly in Appalachia and the South.

“Danny Strong, who wrote and kind of created the piece, really wanted to overall make sure there was a lot of Appalachian music, gothic country type stuff,” Thomas said. “Having it feel very authentic and rooted in the area that we were spending a lot of time in was a very prime directive. With the first episode, setting that tone was really important, and the involvement of Chamomile & Whiskey came from that.”

Since she is based on the West Coast, Thomas reached out to her network of fellow music industry professionals for help finding the right band, and a Richmond connection set out to find Virginia or Appalachia-based bands close enough to travel to the film set in Clifton Forge.

Fans of Chamomile & Whiskey recommended the local band for the job, Kerl and Thomas said. After being a contender with eight or nine other bands, Chamomile & Whiskey got the job.

To have their original music used in the series was a major personal and professional highlight for the band.

“They loved our original stuff, and they used songs off our latest record. It wasn’t guaranteed that they were going to use our original music when we first got the offer,” Kerl said. "It’s pretty incredible to kind of go from not playing any shows for nearly a year, to suddenly you’re on set with Academy Award-winners."

Chamomile & Whiskey was featured playing live in one scene of the first episode of "Dopesick," and more of their music was included in the episode’s soundtrack throughout, along with other artists tied to the region, including Johnny Cash, Ralph Stanley, and Jean Ritchie.

“‘Wayfaring Stranger’ we use at the beginning… we think that our use of Johnny Cash as sort of someone who is very tied to this area overall, and in Appalachia, it was so important,” Thomas said. “It was like a tone setter for the piece, but also as Johnny Cash, the artist, who struggled with his own addiction and overcame it. It was just important to us to use that song.”

Working directly with Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson and writer Danny Strong to fine-tune their sound and create the best live music scene and soundtrack was one of the greatest honors of the experience for Kerl.

Health and safety protocols on set were extremely strict, Kerl said, especially since filming occurred prior to the release of vaccines. Regular COVID-19 testing, masks, and face shields were part of daily routine. At the time, the band was not allowed to sing live on set out of concern for spreading the virus through droplets in the air.

The live music scene was filmed at a lodge in Clifton Forge. Despite the winter cold, all the windows and doors of the building were open in hopes of airing out the virus as much as possible. Set assistants provided hand warmers to the band to help keep their fingers warm enough to play, Kerl said.

“It helps to have a band leader who is very savvy and adaptable,” Thomas said. “I was really appreciative that Koda [Kerl] was so open to, ‘We can adapt our songs to have no vocals.’”

Getting together to film allowed the bandmates to catch up and be together in person again after a long period of quarantining, Kerl said. Knowing they were all negative for COVID-19 thanks to constant testing, the five members enjoyed a taste of old times after work was done.

The band and its music has been featured in a few independent films before, Kerl said, some of which debuted at previous Virginia Film Festivals, but taking part in a Hulu series was undoubtedly their biggest on-screen gig yet.

The subject of "Dopesick" felt close to home for Kerl and the rest of the band, as well.

Having grown up and lived in one of the most heavily affected regions suffering from the opioid crisis, they have seen first-hand the issues portrayed in the show. Taking part in the project felt like they were able to have a small part in bringing attention to the struggles still being faced by addiction.

“We’re a small part of a much bigger story, but we still felt honored to be a part of it, because it is important,” Kerl said. “I’m glad they’re telling this story. I grew up in the era of DARE. Don’t do drugs, and it’s all about marijuana and drug dealers, and you realize that the worst drug dealers in the history of this country are the people that have run these pharmaceutical companies that have ruined millions of families’ lives. No one was telling me when I was a kid, ‘Be careful with drugs the doctor prescribes you.’”

Stuart Gunter, Chamomile & Whiskey’s drummer, has seen the impacts of the opioid crisis in his work as a counselor. Having completed his master’s degree at Longwood University, Gunter is working on his residency, serving children and adults alike.

Whether some clients have been directly or indirectly affected by opioids and addiction, Gunter has seen both success stories, and the dire impacts of addiction on some of the individuals he serves. In both cases, there remains a stigma surrounding addiction, he noted.

“I think the fact that somebody who’s dealing with addiction takes the step to see somebody in a therapeutic environment shows a lot of courage, and says a lot about that person who knows they’re in a challenging situation, and has the wherewithal to seek help for it,” Gunter said.

Nelson County has joined other localities in Virginia and other states in a nationwide, $26 billion settlement agreement reached with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three distributors of opioids. The four companies agreed to pay certain amounts of money over 18 years to be distributed among participating localities, and the money will go toward local programs and initiatives geared toward opioid addiction treatment and abatement.

Thomas said learning the depth of the opioid crisis story was "eye opening," and she hopes more exposure leads to greater accountability for those responsible for perpetuating and profiting from the damage caused by opioids.

Kerl echoed the sentiment.

“It’s a complicated issue. There’s a lot of factors to consider, but it is nice to see at least some of these people being held accountable for what has been such an awful crisis that has been going on for quite a while now,” Kerl said of the nationwide settlement.

