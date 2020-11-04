Local voter trends and takeaways from the general election

In the 2016 general election, a total of 123 provisional ballots were counted across Lynchburg and the counties of Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson — none were processed from Amherst County, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections.

The Virginia Department of Elections hasn’t counted provisional ballots from the area yet and more absentee votes could be counted until Friday, but early numbers tell us:

Did Trump gain or lose support in Central Virginia in 2020?

Trump saw small gains in support in every locality except Lynchburg, based on the percentage of votes he received. Trump’s increase in support was most evident in Amherst County, where 2.43% more votes went to him this year versus in 2016.

Did more Trump or Biden supporters tend to choose absentee voting?

So far, absentee ballots have accounted for a significantly larger share of Biden votes. In Nelson County, for example, twice as many absentee ballots were marked for Biden than for Trump, but votes cast for Trump on Nov. 3 pushed the county red for the presidential race by a little more than five percentage points.

What does third-party support look like in the area?