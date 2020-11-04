Local voter trends and takeaways from the general election

With ballots still being counted locally and across the country, preliminary voting numbers show trends of increased turnout, absentee voting and a dip in third-party votes.
President Donald Trump held onto a strong voter base in most of Central Virginia this year. Lynchburg voters, though, favored Joe Biden with a winning plurality, flipping the locality from last year. In 2016, turnout in the Hill City declined slightly from the 2012 presidential election and a little over half of voters chose Trump.
Early turnout statistics
» In Lynchburg, 35,866 votes have been tallied so far this year versus 35,671 in 2016. Absentee ballots account for 50% of votes tallied so far this year.
» In Amherst County, 16,447 votes have been tallied so far this year versus 15,396 in 2016. Absentee ballots account for 48.4% of votes tallied so far this year.
» In Appomattox County, 9,187 votes have been tallied so far this year versus 8,011 in 2016. Absentee ballots account for 49.8% of votes tallied so far this year.
» In Bedford County, 48,225 votes have been tallied so far this year versus 42,525 in 2016. Absentee ballots account for 50% of votes tallied so far this year.
» In Campbell County, 29,560 votes have been tallied so far this year versus 27,535 in 2016. Absentee ballots account for 50.8% of votes tallied so far this year.
» In Nelson County, 9,362 votes have been tallied so far this year versus 8,318 in 2016. Absentee ballots account for 52% of votes tallied so far this year.
Unofficial results for Lynchburg posted on the Virginia Department of Elections website late Tuesday overstated city turnout to be more than 50,000 votes, but those numbers were changed Wednesday.
Trump took upwards of 71% of the 2020 vote in Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties. He held a narrower, but still healthy, lead in Amherst and Nelson counties.
Locally, congressional races generally were won by the party whose candidate won the presidential race, except for U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, winning in Lynchburg with 53.5% of the vote and in Nelson County, where voters narrowly favored Democratic candidates for the U.S. House and Senate alongside Trump.
Area registrars’ offices were still abuzz Wednesday, starting to address provisional ballots and conduct the canvass that verifies each jurisdiction’s results.
Hundreds of provisional ballots were submitted across Central Virginia this year, according to estimates from area registrars and workers in their offices Wednesday. Those are filled out when a voter’s eligibility is in question, and election officials must then talk to and research records for those individuals after Election Day to determine whether their votes should count in that jurisdiction.
In the 2016 general election, a total of 123 provisional ballots were counted across Lynchburg and the counties of Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson — none were processed from Amherst County, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections.
The Virginia Department of Elections hasn’t counted provisional ballots from the area yet and more absentee votes could be counted until Friday, but early numbers tell us:
Did Trump gain or lose support in Central Virginia in 2020?
Trump saw small gains in support in every locality except Lynchburg, based on the percentage of votes he received. Trump’s increase in support was most evident in Amherst County, where 2.43% more votes went to him this year versus in 2016.
Did more Trump or Biden supporters tend to choose absentee voting?
So far, absentee ballots have accounted for a significantly larger share of Biden votes. In Nelson County, for example, twice as many absentee ballots were marked for Biden than for Trump, but votes cast for Trump on Nov. 3 pushed the county red for the presidential race by a little more than five percentage points.
What does third-party support look like in the area?
Third-party presidential candidates have gained more and more votes locally since 2008, hitting highs of around 4% to 8% in the 2016 presidential election. This year in Lynchburg, where third-party support is historically the strongest, 4.8% of voters opted for one of those candidates.
Was there a significant jump in voter participation?Voter turnout has increased incrementally for most localities between each presidential election. This year, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Nelson counties saw significant increases in turnout over previous presidential elections. Compared to 2016, 13.4% more Bedford County residents voted this year.
