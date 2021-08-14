Local woman celebrates 109th birthday with family, friends

Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.

She was especially excited to get out of her apartment at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, where she has lived since 2019, because that’s where she spent her 108th birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I thank the Lord I am here with all these young folks; He is good,” she said on Saturday. “The only thing wrong with me is I can’t hear, so I’m doing fairly well.”

Bright, positive and "109 years young," as her family puts it, Jefferson said she doesn’t have an enemy in the world.

“I’m just enjoying seeing all these wonderful people today to be here with me on my birthday,” she said right before the pound cake was cut. “I’m so excited.”

When asked her secret to longevity, Jefferson, who was born in 1912, pointed to the sky and said to ask God.

“You’d have to ask that man,” she said. “I don’t know if he’d tell you or not. He took all my family, so I don’t know why I’m still here, but I’ve got more friends than I can count. Everybody is just so nice. But I don’t know why I’m living so long.”