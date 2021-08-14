Local woman celebrates 109th birthday with family, friends

Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
She was especially excited to get out of her apartment at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, where she has lived since 2019, because that’s where she spent her 108th birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“I thank the Lord I am here with all these young folks; He is good,” she said on Saturday. “The only thing wrong with me is I can’t hear, so I’m doing fairly well.”
Bright, positive and "109 years young," as her family puts it, Jefferson said she doesn’t have an enemy in the world.
“I’m just enjoying seeing all these wonderful people today to be here with me on my birthday,” she said right before the pound cake was cut. “I’m so excited.”
When asked her secret to longevity, Jefferson, who was born in 1912, pointed to the sky and said to ask God.
“You’d have to ask that man,” she said. “I don’t know if he’d tell you or not. He took all my family, so I don’t know why I’m still here, but I’ve got more friends than I can count. Everybody is just so nice. But I don’t know why I’m living so long.”
Her advice to everyone else in the world: Love like she does.
“Do the right thing and love people the way I do. I just love everybody,” she said.
As the oldest person living at Westminster Canterbury, Jefferson said she probably takes the least amount of medication.
“The doctor writes me a letter after every visit and tells me to stay off the sweets, but I’ve eaten sweets my whole life, so I still eat a little bit of that,” she said. "If you live to be 109 you won’t want to die either unless you have to. I’m gonna stay here as long as I can.”
Hank Hubbard met Jefferson in 2009 when he began attending her longtime church, Altha Grove Baptist, but said he knew who she was even before that because “she’s famous.”
“She’s a joy, she’s resilient and she’s peaceful,” he said. “That’s probably why she’s 109.”
Hubbard hired someone to film Jefferson completing an oral history of her life, and he recounts asking her the secret to longevity, and she told him she had one drink of whiskey in New York once and that was the last time she drank alcohol.
“Certainly some of it's genetics, but a lot of it's disposition. You know, she just doesn't let things stick. They don't bother her to the extent that they bother some other people,” he said. “She’s just a good spirit and has a good heart.”
Gilliam Cobbs, Jefferson’s nephew, lived with his aunt from 16 to 26 when the two, along with Jefferson’s husband, Malcolm, worked at Boonsboro Country Club. Virginia Jefferson worked as a pastry baker for 42 years at the country club, and Malcolm Jefferson worked there as a manager for 50 years.
Cobbs said the first word that comes to mind when thinking of Jefferson was grateful.
“We are so grateful that the COVID situation is such that we can meet even with great precautions and we are exercising that,” he said. All guests were required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
He described Jefferson as “like a mother” to him and said she had many talents that some people don’t know about, such as playing golf and pool.
“She taught herself to play golf and was arguably the first woman to play golf in Lynchburg,” he said. “She was an unusual billiards player and would beat anyone who picked up a pool stick and wanted to play.”
Jefferson taught herself how to play the piano, was quite the singer and sang in her church choir at Altha Grove Baptist, where she has attended since she was young.
She is such a devoted member of the Forest church, she even has her own parking spot.
Bob Graves, who has been a member of the Boonsboro Country Club for 55 years and knew Jefferson and her husband very well, surprised Jefferson at her birthday party.
Graves now lives in Florida full time but comes back to the region from the Fourth of July until the end of September.
Graves said Jefferson has stayed the same through all the years and remembers her for her exquisite baking skills.
“She made all the pastries and rolls at the club and was known for her chocolate tarts,” he said. “I had friends who would go to her to order rolls and she wouldn’t charge them. She’s just a nice, nice lady.”
Hazel Randall, Cobbs’ sister and Jefferson’s niece, lived with Jefferson from age 3 to 7 and always remained close, speaking with her on the phone every week.
“It’s wonderful we can be here with her today,” she said. “It’s amazing to be 109 and still moving around. It’s unbelievable.”
Randall said her aunt is friends to anyone and is always willing to be with and talk to people.
“We just enjoy being around her,” she said. “She’s been a wonderful cook. Her rolls were the best and she was a wonderful driver and drove until she was 106.”
Sheila Jackson met Jefferson in 2017 on Jefferson’s birthday and the two have remained friends since.
“Last year it took a different turn though, being in a facility locked down, the least I could do was call every day and send her a card once a week,” she said.
Jackson pulled out a handmade card painted from watercolors that she created for Jefferson.
Jackson, who lives in Culpeper, makes an effort to drive into Lynchburg to visit with Jefferson once a month.
“I just enjoy chatting and spending time with her. It’s not a lot of talking but I’ve gotten to learn about the history of her family and see photos of her husband,” Jackson said. “She loves to laugh. It’s a shy laugh where she covers her hand over her mouth, but she’s always happy.”
Jackson always greets Jefferson the same way on the phone, asking her how she is, and the response remains the same each time:
“I’m very well, very well, very well."