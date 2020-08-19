Long-awaited Lakeside Drive project kicks off in Lynchburg

The Lakeside Drive bridge construction that began this week is a part of a larger project, one that will ultimately lead to the decommissioning and removal of the dam, though the Lakeside Drive bridge must first be relocated. The lakebed restoration that follows is estimated to cost an additional $20 million.

Conner said clearing and grading will start on the construction site in the coming weeks, and the city will put in its initial erosion and sediment control measures. She reiterated much of the work in the coming months will be inside the site, and won't affect residents or traffic along Lakeside Drive.

"This is exciting, we’re glad that this is getting going," Conner said. The project is moving along ahead of schedule, with construction originally planned to begin in September. "The dam removal project will start right on the heels of us finishing our portion. There is going to be a lot of construction in that area for the next several years."

Though the in-person informational meeting scheduled in early August for the project was canceled, Conner said they hope to reschedule, although the city has received very little feedback or concerns from residents, she said.