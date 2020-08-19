Long-awaited Lakeside Drive project kicks off in Lynchburg

After years of planning, the Lakeside Drive bridge project, which must be done before the city can remove College Lake dam, kicked off Wednesday.
The $26 million project calls for construction of a four-lane bridge over Blackwater Creek for Lakeside Drive and the installation of a large roundabout at the intersection of Old Forest Road, College Drive, Lakeside Drive and Hopwood Drive. It is expected to be done by June 2023.
The new bridge will be constructed about 200 feet north of the existing dam and bridge.
Project manager Dee Dee Conner, a principal engineer for the city of Lynchburg, said despite the construction, there will not be any impact to drivers in the next several months, other than construction equipment entering and exiting Lakeside Drive.
During much of the construction, Lakeside Drive will remain open, only forcing closures when the new bridge build will be tied in with the existing road.
Since the August 2018 flood that overtopped the College Lake dam, the timeline for such a project was accelerated, but Conner said it's been a long time coming.
The city has been trying to figure out how to best address the build-up of sediment from Blackwater Creek in College lake for the last 10 years. The College Lake dam, which was constructed in 1934, was classified a high-hazard structure by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in 2008, and a flood risk during heavy rains.
The Lakeside Drive bridge construction that began this week is a part of a larger project, one that will ultimately lead to the decommissioning and removal of the dam, though the Lakeside Drive bridge must first be relocated. The lakebed restoration that follows is estimated to cost an additional $20 million.
Conner said clearing and grading will start on the construction site in the coming weeks, and the city will put in its initial erosion and sediment control measures. She reiterated much of the work in the coming months will be inside the site, and won't affect residents or traffic along Lakeside Drive.
"This is exciting, we’re glad that this is getting going," Conner said. The project is moving along ahead of schedule, with construction originally planned to begin in September. "The dam removal project will start right on the heels of us finishing our portion. There is going to be a lot of construction in that area for the next several years."
Though the in-person informational meeting scheduled in early August for the project was canceled, Conner said they hope to reschedule, although the city has received very little feedback or concerns from residents, she said.
The project is being funded solely by city money, she said, and though the public works department looked toward other avenues of funding, this method gives them the greatest flexibility and allows them to proceed as quickly as possible.
"Once we truly had the go ahead to put this on the street, it was more a matter of timing," Conner said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.