Long-awaited Timber Lake dredge date approaches, new tax in effect for residents

“Overwhelmingly, this community has said, ‘Yes, we want this project to move forward’ and, ‘Yes, we are ready to financially support it,'" Gillett said.

The dredging project is estimated to cost about $550,000, and she said the 15-cent tax would last as long as it takes to pay off the loan, approximately 15 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"By initiating this conservation project, we are protecting the tax base, a $66 million tax base, for Campbell County," Gillett said. "We are doing that for the county. But the county, as a whole, will not feel any financial impact from those efforts."

Gillett said the association is still working their way through the permitting process, with a few boxes left to check, but hope to begin dredging the lake in March, an undertaking that is only the beginning of the conservation efforts for Timber Lake. The lake originally comprised 80 acres, but now covers about 60 acres after decades of sedimentation shrunk its initial footprint.

After the dredge, which according to the public notice for an environmental permit will affect about six acres of open water, the dry sediment produced by the dredging process will be kept in a storage site owned by the homeowner's association, the product of a rezoning request approved by supervisors in July.