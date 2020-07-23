Long-awaited Timber Lake dredge one step closer to completion

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to rezone property on Timberlake Drive from residential single family to business general commercial to allow for the use of a sediment storage site.

The approval is part of the ongoing efforts by the Timberlake Homeowners Association to dredge Timber Lake, a conservation improvement project that has been in the works for years and was certified last May.

The Department of Environmental Quality requires a property be zoned commercial in order to be used as a storage site for the dry sediment produced by the dredging process.

Charlie Falwell, chairman of the Water Improvement District committee, said for the last three years he and DD Gillett, president of the Timberlake Homeowner’s Association, have been working to form the WID, all with the goal of dredging the coves of Timber Lake.

Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg thanked Falwell and Gillett for their continuous effort.

“This has been a long time coming, and you guys have really worked tirelessly,” Hogg said. “I just really appreciate you continuing to plug along to make our community better.”

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.

