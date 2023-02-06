The longest-serving volunteer at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest recently was awarded a national honor for her work in historic preservation.

Gail Pond has served as a volunteer at Poplar Forest since the organization opened to the public decades ago.

Last month, Pond was awarded the Historic Preservation medal by the Blue Ridge chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. The Poplar Forest team joined DAR members at a ceremony early in January. The national award was one of 30 bestowed across the country this year, according to Jean Driscoll with Blue Ridge DAR.

“Hardly anybody works a job for 35 years, much less does volunteer for 35 years,” Driscoll said.

Pond moved to Lynchburg from Charlottesville in 1972. She retired from teaching to focus on raising her two children.

Having lived in Charlottesville previously, Pond had some familiarity with Thomas Jefferson and Monticello, his primary plantation home.

The iconic octagonal house at the Forest plantation, which was the retreat home of the third U.S. president, was not always open to the public, nor under historical preservation initiatives.

At the time Pond moved to the Lynchburg area, Poplar Forest still was a private home, Pond said. Once the organization acquired the house and began to establish itself, opening to the public in 1986, she got a call from a friend asking if she would like to volunteer as a docent.

“I started as a docent, back when the property first opened. Having been a school teacher, I like to teach people, so it was a good fit, being a docent,” Pond said.

As the organization grew and developed, Pond saw multiple donated artifacts, documents, research, and other resources coming in, but there was not yet a streamlined organizational system for everything. She stepped up to the task, volunteering to take on the role of cataloguing and curating the artifacts and records that came in. The position is officially called “collections manager.”

“I was working with one of the staff members, and noticed that a lot of items were being given to us, but there was no record of them. No one was keeping track of them, and so I volunteered to do that,” Pond said.

Pond learned this role through doing, by attending conferences, and connecting with a librarian friend who helped her set up a library system for Poplar Forest’s collections.

Five full file cabinets are the results of Pond’s volunteer efforts.

Pond spends two or three days per week at Poplar Forest and still sometimes functions as a docent in addition to her work in collections. Over her 35 years there, Pond has seen the historic plantation from its infancy, to a full-fledged organization that is painstakingly restoring the house to its original condition, inside and out. In addition to house restoration, ongoing archaeology, and landscape restoration, a new quarter site exhibit was established to interpret the stories of the people who made the plantation prosperous — the enslaved population.

“I saw it before the restoration began. I saw it during the restoration, when the house was covered with plastic, and we were giving tours and sometimes there was no floor in one of the rooms — and the tour has changed over the years, because we’ve learned more in the process, and we can tell a better story now than originally,” Pond said. “Originally, we had to make people use their imaginations as to what it might have looked like, because the house burned in 1845 and was re-built, so until all that was taken off and the restoration begun, people had to kind of use their imagination when you talked about Jefferson and the house... I feel very fortunate to have had that opportunity to see the whole process.”

One of the most rewarding parts of her work, Pond said, is being able to help people find whatever information they seek. Her knowledge of Poplar Forest’s collections allows her to dig up specific information for staff, researchers, genealogists, and anyone else who needs a particular resource. She is the go-to person for research needs.

“People, staff members, will call me and ask, ‘Do you have anything about this? Do you know anything about that?’ And when I find it, that’s what I enjoy,” Pond said. “I enjoy helping the staff find the information that they need, and that’s where I get pleasure.”

Pond said she likes a sense of accomplishment, and her volunteerism provides that.

Although she was honored and humbled by the national historic preservation recognition, Pond said she was honestly surprised to be given an award for her volunteer work. Her service at Poplar Forest is her passion. Being recognized for doing something she loves is an honor, yet feels almost baffling, she said.

“If it were a hard job to do, why, that would be something different, but I enjoy doing it, and I keep on doing it,” she said.

Mary Massie, director of programs and education with Poplar Forest, said the organization is fortunate to have a volunteer like Pond.

“She’s just this fount of knowledge that’s just amazing,” Massie said. “Even if she doesn’t know it off the top of her head, she knows exactly what file it’s located in. She can find it really, really quickly.”

Poplar Forest is always looking for volunteers, Massie said, especially for three primary areas: docents to give tours; museum shop volunteers; and Hands On History program volunteers. Volunteer power also is needed for events that are held during each year. There is something for most everyone, Massie said, for Thomas Jefferson was a “Renaissance man” who was interested in everything.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit Poplar Forest’s website, poplarforest.org, or can attend an upcoming volunteer orientation on site from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 11.

