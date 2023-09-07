People traveling along U.S. 501 can expect to see a portion of the highway dedicated to Judge J. Samuel Johnston Jr. for his “faithfulness and dedication to the citizens of Campbell County” in the coming weeks.

The dedicated highway runs from a section of U.S. 501 from the southern Lynchburg City limits to the Virginia 24 East intersection, totaling 7.96 miles.

County Administrator Frank Rogers said Tuesday evening he was one of the few people in the room who did not know Johnston personally.

Rogers pointed out, however, he is the “perfect example” of why Johnston is being recognized.

“Because I know of him and I know his reputation and I know the good deeds he did for the county, the many years of service he put in this community, and the great nature and wisdom he exercised in the courtroom,” he said.

Johnston received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and a law degree from the University of Virginia Law School.

After practicing law for five years, he was appointed judge of Campbell General District Court in 1977, making him the youngest judge in the state at the age of 30; and in 1981, Johnston became the youngest circuit court judge in Virginia where he presided over hundreds of trials.

During his tenure as a circuit court judge, Johnston advocated for a new courthouse which was constructed on June 20, 1991, according to a resolution from the county.

Johnston retired in 2008 and authored a book entitled, “Why Judges Wear Robes,” a memoir with stories from his time serving in the courtroom, and continued to remain active in the legal community as a substitute judge for the 24th Judicial Circuit and doing speaking engagements helping other judges and attorneys.

Johnston died Dec. 10, 2022, at the age of 76.

In 2019, the board of supervisors authorized staff to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the local Virginia delegation to have a portion of the highway dedicated to Johnston but at the time, the Code of Virginia did not allow naming of a road after a living person.

At a Feb. 7 meeting, the board adopted a resolution to request the Commonwealth Transportation Board and VDOT to formally name a section of U.S. 501 after Johnston.

On March 29, the transportation board adopted a resolution naming the section of U.S. 501 as the “Judge J. Samuel Johnston Jr. Memorial Highway.”

VDOT will construct the signs on either end of U.S. 501.

Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, said Johnston was a good man.

“He was quite the character. He was a good judge. He was fair, he was honest,” Fariss said.

Whit Johnston, son of Judge Johnston, thanked the board and the county on behalf of the family.

Whit Johnston said his dad was “pretty proud of his 10,000 trips” from home to court; but wondered what was going through his father’s mind on on the drive.

He said his father prepared to go sentence someone, finalize a divorce, break up family, “lots of terrible things;” but he said his father also did a lot of good things such as unite families through adoption, enable rehabilitation and administer justice.

“So on the way home, I guess, he got to relish in the victories of the day and not get caught up so much in the bad … and this is such a fitting tribute for that career and his legacy; and he loved the fine people of Campbell County and always referred to them as his people,” he added.