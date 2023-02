A lost hiker was rescued, uninjured, after a six-hour overnight search, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to Terrapin Mountain Trail in Big Island.

Authorities from multiple local and state agencies used ground search teams plus helicopter and K-9 units.

The hiker was found and walked out with crews shortly before 4 a.m., the sheriff's office said.