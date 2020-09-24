Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm

That experience inspired the women to create something similar out of the family farm. After all, the farm always seemed to draw people in.

“People want to experience, and feel free to wander and explore, which is what we wanted to create here by opening it up to the public under the honor system,” Maggie said.

Maggie said people come for quiet contemplation or for celebrations and picnics. Kaye teaches flower-arranging classes and holds other events there throughout the year.

“It used to just be kind of like I knew everybody,” Kaye said. “But now I don’t know most of the people that come shop here. ... They come here when they’re happy and celebrating; they come here when they’re sad. It’s just an interesting entity.”

Kaye said Maggie already is planning next year’s display of blooms. The farm also sells plants to help others establish their own pollinator gardens.