Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm

Tucked at the end of Irvington Springs Road is a secret garden.
Not so secret really, but some compare visiting the flower farm to finding the speakeasies of the Prohibition era. Visitors drive down a secluded road tucked off Boonsboro Road that ends at the flower farm, where bouquets can be purchased on the honor system with cash or credit card.
Dahlias in shades of reds, pinks, purples and peaches grow while sunflowers turn their faces skyward and fat balls of hydrangea blooms dot nearby plants.
Kaye Moomaw and her husband, Ben, have been growing flowers for decades and selling them at farmers markets.
“It’s a wonderful way to live,” Kaye said. “You know you’re gonna work hard, whatever you do. And this way we get to be outside.”
In recent years, though, the way they have adapted and used the flower gardens, and their farmhouse has changed with the help of their daughters Maggie Moomaw, farm manager; and Mary Ellen LaFreniere, Airbnb rental manager.
The farmhouse in which the Moomaws raised their six children now is offered as an Airbnb rental while still functioning as their home. The farm and its rows and rows of fragrant blooms once closed to the public now is open not just for those who want to buy flowers but to those seeking a quiet and scenic respite.
The property served as a dairy farm in the 1940s before Ben’s father purchased the land and began growing tomatoes there.
Ben and Kaye grew up in Central Virginia but moved to the Charlotte area while Ben was employed at a bank. Before long, though, the couple wanted a different kind of life for their six children, so they returned.
“We’re the first ones that have lived here and really farmed here,” Kaye said.
Why flowers? Kaye said it was just an opportunity the couple seized and never looked back.
When asked her favorite flower, Kaye responded with, “the one I haven’t seen in a while. I don’t have a favorite. They all have a place, from all these wild grasses to some of the weeds that we use, to beautiful peonies and dahlias.”
In some ways, the Moomaws almost had to start from scratch.
The farmhouse that originally stood on the 120-acre farm that backs up to Peaks View Park was a simple white farmhouse, with a green roof and shutters. But time and the elements had worn away at the structure, so much so the Moomaws couldn’t save it.
The house, constructed in 1997, according to city records, sits in the same basic footprint as the original — before the additions were constructed.
The main house features a spacious gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, leatherized granite countertops, wood cabinets and a large island.
“It wasn’t always like this. We just redid this a few years ago,” Kaye said, adding she needed a large kitchen for when the entire family comes home for the holidays.
“It’s a great place for people to just come and gather because it is spacious, but it’s not fussy. It’s very comfortable. Lots of books, lots of toys, lots of outside space, which makes it nice.”
The kitchen spills off into the bookshelf-lined sunny breakfast nook and a living area that features a fireplace crafted from stones salvaged from the original farmhouse.
The formal dining room has table enough for 14 people.
Upstairs is a master bedroom on one side and three additional rooms on the other. The three bedrooms share a full bathroom with a jacuzzi-type tub and a shower.
Skylights let sun filter in through the gambrel roof.
The Moomaws call the two-story wing off the kitchen the “Sunflower Suite.” The open downstairs features a living area and kids corner as well as a desk area for working. The upper floor of the sunflower suite is a private bedroom away from the other four, complete with a full bathroom and kitchenette area.
The flooring is made from reclaimed hardwood, and Belgian block stones once used to pave Lynchburg’s streets were recycled in parts of the house.
“It’s taken 28 years to get it to where it is today,” Kaye said. “Slowly but surely. We had many iterations of things going on here [at the farm]. But I think we’re done.”
The Airbnb rental is the newest addition to their business, which came after the couple’s children grew up and moved out. The couple still lives in the home while renting out various suites or the entire house.
“All six of the children are grown adults now who live elsewhere,” Mary Ellen said. “They have this huge vacant house sitting here.”
“... I knew people would want to come visit the property and see what life is like here. Growing up, all of our friends loved coming to the farm because it was just not like their traditional upbringing.”
Situated in front of the house is a small — by Moomaw standards, anyway — flower garden the family planted for guests of the Airbnb to cut their own bouquets to enjoy during their stay or to take home.
A pollinator garden also sits next to the house, along with a fountain Ben and Kaye’s grandchildren play in and a firepit to enjoy on cool nights. A pergola, crafted from cedar trees harvested on the farm, serves as a frame for roses and clematis to climb.
The spacious backyard features a large deck and hammocks in which to relax. A winding trail leads to the farm, and there is a pond for fishing, swimming or canoeing.
Irvington Spring Farm has flowers in bloom from early March to late October. Flowers are available by the bunch or bucket from the cooler, and customers can pick out what they like and leave behind payment.
The Moomaws cultivate a wide variety of flowers — pretty much anything that will grow here. The farm produces about 70 varieties of flowers throughout the year with about half a dozen main types of flowers available at any given time. The available flowers change every couple of weeks, so there is always something new.
The farm is a certified pollinator habitat, filled with native species to attract and feed the bees and butterflies, among others. Maggie said they are working to make the farm totally organic.
“It takes a while to kind of get your systems in place, so we definitely are trying to be as sustainable as we can ...,” Maggie said. “Birds love beetles so we try to provide as much habitat to the birds as we can to give them a snack too, because they help us out.”
The move toward sustainable farming came after Kaye noticed the wild turkeys and woodpeckers she once saw in abundance had become scarce.
“About four years ago, I noticed that I didn’t hear woodpeckers anymore, and I hardly ever see a flock of turkeys,” Kaye said. “I started wondering what was going on and one thing led to another. I started doing research and I learned how the habitats are getting lost.”
Kaye learned many of the practices used to create lush green lawns damage the environment.
“We quickly cut down a tree if we think it’s damaged,” Kaye said, referring to common practice. “We are really causing a lot of havoc in the insect and bird world. So, one step at a time I started doing some things a little differently. … I’m just trying to take care of my little piece of the earth.”
Kaye noted the weeds many Americans pull out of their yards are the ones Europeans import.
“We celebrate what’s here, and it’s easy — you get to enjoy your yard a little more instead of spending so much time working at it,” Kaye said.
The idea to open the farm up for visitors to roam through came from a trip in the San Juan Islands.
“People used to not only be allowed to come out to the farm,” Maggie said, “they were able to purchase flowers for weddings and things, but it wasn’t open to the public. But we had an experience on the San Juan Islands where we just stumbled across this magical place that was so freeing.”
That experience inspired the women to create something similar out of the family farm. After all, the farm always seemed to draw people in.
“People want to experience, and feel free to wander and explore, which is what we wanted to create here by opening it up to the public under the honor system,” Maggie said.
Maggie said people come for quiet contemplation or for celebrations and picnics. Kaye teaches flower-arranging classes and holds other events there throughout the year.
“It used to just be kind of like I knew everybody,” Kaye said. “But now I don’t know most of the people that come shop here. ... They come here when they’re happy and celebrating; they come here when they’re sad. It’s just an interesting entity.”
Kaye said Maggie already is planning next year’s display of blooms. The farm also sells plants to help others establish their own pollinator gardens.
“This spring when so many people were stuck home, I had a lot of families coming out that said, ‘You know, we’re all home so we’re going to garden. We’ve never done it before. And we came here for ideas,’” Kaye said. “So that’s kind of a nice add on because for somebody who’s been gardening forever, one of my greatest pleasures is to tell people they have to have fresh flowers in their house just because we all deserve it. Gardening is good for your soul.”
The goal, the three women agree, is to invite others into the natural world. The farm continues to have a little air of mystery, though.
“Every once in a while, I’ll see somebody start a conversation about this place on [social media] and they’ll say something like ‘it freaked me out because I went out there and it was like creepy at the end of the road and there was nobody here’ and somebody else will say ‘just go in and do it.’
“It’s like it has a life of its own and we’re just kind of the caretakers.”
PHOTOS: Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm
Tucked at the end of Irvington Springs Road is a secret garden.
Not so secret really, but some compare visiting the flower farm to finding the speakeasies of the Prohibition era. Visitors drive down a secluded gravel drive tucked off Boonsboro Road that ends at the flower farm, where bouquets can be purchased on the honor system with cash or credit card.
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Irvington Spring Farm
Hide vertical gallery titles WAY
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.