Loving's retirement caps more than four decades at BWX Technologies

After more than 40 years at Lynchburg-based BWXT Technologies, Rick Loving has 19 different business cards to show the positions he’s held at the nuclear-energy company.

Loving was most recently senior vice president and chief administrative officer for BWXT before he retired from the company earlier this fall.

Loving, 67, now has more time to travel and spend time with his family, some of whom live abroad. He’s actively involved in a number of community organizations and serves on the board of Old City Cemetery, The Academy Center of the Arts and the Police Foundation. He wrote a children's book two years ago called "Goodnight Lynchburg" and plans to write a another one soon called "Good Morning Lynchburg."

“I feel like I’ve been involved in this company my entire life,” Loving said. “My father always had tremendous pride in the company but I never thought I’d work here.”

Loving began his career at BWXT’s Mt. Athos Road facility in 1979 as a security training officer. Over the next 43 years, he assumed positions of greater responsibility with BWXT and its associated companies, McDermott International, and Babcock & Wilcox at locations across the U.S. and internationally. He returned to BWXT as senior vice president for human resources in 2016.

Now, BWXT has 2,500 employees in the Lynchburg area and 7,000 in North America. Among other endeavors, it supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government and has commercial nuclear ventures. Its products power U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers, and one of its more recent high-profile projects is working on nuclear fuel that could send spacecraft to Mars.

In 1956, BWXT designed and built the first privately financed nuclear experiment laboratory in the world at the Lynchburg Technology Center, then called the Lynchburg Research Center. Loving said this was the beginning of the nuclear age and at the time, the company opened with 70 employees.

At that time, the company hired a graduate of Philips Business College: Loving’s father, John, who took a job working in security and retired from a 35-year career as a project administrator. He’s now 92, and Rick Loving said he’s been proud to follow in his father’s footsteps even though it was a path he never thought he’d take.

He said the company did classified work and his father never spoke much about it. Loving was working as a police officer and had just finished at Lynchburg College and was thinking of going to law school. He got the opportunity to train security officers at BWXT and took it in 1979.

“I then had a chance to come on board and over 43 years kind of grow with a company as well. So it's funny, it's kind of paralleled from a very simple start,” he said.

At age 27, Loving was promoted to manager of safeguards and security. At the time he was the youngest section manager in the company.

“That's probably the first time that you kind of realize you just have to be prepared. When you come into a job, you learn everything you can because suddenly one day that the door opens and by getting there early and really learning everything you could about the job and learning everything about the business, that really enabled me to jumpstart a career,” he said.

Loving has 40 years of experience with manufacturing, energy and government operations on both domestic and international fronts. After joining security operations of the Babcock & Wilcox Company in 1979, he held various leadership positions during his career with B&W and BWXT companies until joining McDermott International, Inc. where he served as senior director of international human resources.

During Loving’s tenure at McDermott, he also served as senior director of human resources for the Middle East, India and Caspian regions, responsible for all HR activities there, and as global director of human resources business services. He returned to BWXT as senior vice president of human resources in July 2016.

Loving said there’s a special kind of this commitment from BWXT employees, a commitment to the mission where they’re excited about what they’re doing.

“You're at the cutting edge of technology and you feel pride in what you're doing for national defense,” he said. “The lives of our sailors and soldiers are dependent on what you're doing. You feel like you’re contributing.”

Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer, said Loving has long held an important leadership role in the Lynchburg area.

“He has been instrumental in workforce development for BWXT and ensured the safety and security of some of our company’s most complex facilities,” he said. “What’s more, Rick has led many of our company’s philanthropic efforts in Lynchburg and beyond. He will most certainly be missed at BWXT, and I’m grateful that he’s agreed to stay with us over the coming months to transition his responsibilities to Bob.”

Bob Duffy has taken over the position as of Aug. 29. Highlights of his career include working in the NASA space program and working overseas alongside different cultures, such as when he lived in Dubai.

In 1990, while Loving was working in Indiana, B&W was awarded a contract to build solid rocket motors for a space shuttle. After the Challenger space shuttle disaster, NASA wanted to take out some of the O-rings and some of the issues by welding components.

“I really had complete freedom,” Loving said. “I had the opportunity to really create an organization that had a mixture of scientists, engineers, production, a very high-tech type of facility from scratch and really had a lot of freedom to do that."

Working on this project was especially exciting for Loving, who was a product of the '60s when the space program was ramping up.

“I can remember running home from school to watch space launches, so the chance to do that was fun,” he said.

Loving is just as excited about the company now as his father was in 1956.

“The nuclear renaissance is just starting now,” he said. “It's just starting to really come with micro-reactors, with small modular reactors, with the applications in space and the introduction to medical radioisotopes. This company is providing for national security because of the work that we do for the Navy and defense. We’re providing clean energy, mostly through support of eco-power in Canada but also the future of some of these micro-reactors. We're curing cancer, for budding therapeutics and their medical radioisotope business, and we're going to Mars. We're literally working on space propulsion systems, our lunar power systems that can take us to the moon.

"If that didn't get you excited to go to work in each day, there's nothing that would do that.”