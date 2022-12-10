Lovingston Christmas Parade returns in full force

The sidewalks of Lovingston were packed with parade attendees well before a long line of floats, vehicles and marchers made their way down Front Street on Saturday evening.

Canceled due to rain last year and adapted for social distancing the year before, the Lovingston Christmas Parade signaled a triumphant return to normal this holiday season.

Jesse Rutherford, chair of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, watched the parade from the crowded corner of Front and Main streets. He said he couldn't remember a Lovington Christmas Parade with as many floats.

"Very excited to have such a high turnout here in Lovingston in the village, and of course this is matching so many other things we have happening with the revitalization projects all over the place. And it's fun to start seeing the village becoming a place that people return back to," he said.

Parade-goers saw semi and tow trucks decked out with lights; fire, rescue and police vehicles with lights blazing; classic cars; an older firetruck; and a Vietnam War vehicle all decorated for the holiday. The Nelson County High School Marching Governors kept tight ranks while playing Christmas songs and carried a strong beat up to the Courthouse.

"Seeing smiling faces is also a big deal," Rutherford said. "So excited to see that, and so many people enjoying themselves."