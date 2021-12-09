LPD earns national accreditation

The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday it has been awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.
This marks the 10th time the department has earned the honor. The commission's final report on LPD is available online at: www.lynchburgvapolice.gov/transparency-2
“This is a proud moment for our community and the Lynchburg Police Department,” LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a news release. “Our employees work hard every single day to best partner with and protect the people of Lynchburg.
The accreditation process involves a voluntary, multi-year self-assessment phase followed by a site-based assessment of community engagements, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities, LPD said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel of independent assessors also conducted remote, web-based file reviews with LPD personnel and a virtual public comment session in August.
Accreditation translate to greater accountability, LPD said, because accreditation standards "provide a proven management system of written directives, sound training, clearly defined lines of authority, and routine reports that support decision-making and resource allocation."