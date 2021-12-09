 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPD earns national accreditation
top story

LPD earns national accreditation

Zuidema

In this Oct. 13 file photo, Lynchburg Police Department Chief Ryan Zuidema speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Police Week at the Public Safety Building on Court Street.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance file

The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday it has been awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

This marks the 10th time the department has earned the honor. The commission's final report on LPD is available online at: www.lynchburgvapolice.gov/transparency-2

 “This is a proud moment for our community and the Lynchburg Police Department,” LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a news release. “Our employees work hard every single day to best partner with and protect the people of Lynchburg. 

The accreditation process involves a voluntary, multi-year self-assessment phase followed by a site-based assessment of community engagements, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities, LPD said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel of independent assessors also conducted remote, web-based file reviews with LPD personnel and a virtual public comment session in August.

Accreditation translate to greater accountability, LPD said, because accreditation standards "provide a proven management system of written directives, sound training, clearly defined lines of authority, and routine reports that support decision-making and resource allocation."

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This amazing desert in Chili features incredible super flower blooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert