LPD rolls out new online system for reporting theft, vandalism

Lynchburg residents who've found themselves a victim of theft or vandalism have a new tool to notify police.

The Lynchburg Police Department is now taking reports through the Police 2 Citizen website for instances of theft, vandalism, theft from a vehicle or vandalism of a vehicle, LPD announced Monday. Theft of firearms or prescription drugs are the only exceptions in which police will need to be contacted.

Victims will provide personal details and information on the crime on the website for submission. Afterward, they can check the status of the report on the website.

People should still call 911 in emergencies, since LPD said the Police 2 Citizen system isn't constantly monitored.

In a news release, Chief Ryan Zuidema said the system will help to keep people from needing to call or come to the police department for such crimes during the pandemic.

LPD's Police 2 Citizen website can be found at https://lynchburgpolice.policetocitizen.com/

