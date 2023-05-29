Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears spoke at the National D-Day Memorial Monday from an airplane hangar on the Bedford attraction's property, out of the elements.

The drizzly, overcast weather lent a greater air of solemnity to the Memorial Day event, and put the audience that much closer to the beaches at Normandy on June 6, 1944 during D-day.

“It is really fitting that we have this kind of weather, because from what historians tell us, this was the kind of weather that the men faced when they were on the beaches that day, in fact it was worse,” Earle-Sears said.

The in-person ceremony set for Monday, which typically draws thousands to the memorial, was changed Sunday to a much more scaled down event that was livestreamed because of rainy weather. A Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Lynchburg also held Monday was moved indoors at the city armory because of weather, drawing a large crowd and patriotic atmosphere.

The first female lieutenant governor of Virginia and first Black woman elected to statewide office in the legislature, Earle-Sears also is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. During her remarks she pulled out her dog tags as a reminder of what the holiday represents.

Speaking for other servicemembers and veterans in attendance, she said “...our loved ones don’t have them because we have them. We wear them. They were not placed on our bodies, they were not placed on our body bags.”

Rear Admiral Michael Steffen, keynote speaker for the event, is Commander of the Navy Reserve Forces Command and Deputy Commander of the Navy Reserve Force.

A Bedford native, Steffen grew up on a nearby farm and said he was inspired by his parents to commit to a life of service; his mother was a civilian pilot and his father served in the Navy.

“They’re both with us here today in the front row, they still live in the local area and are active in the community and what an amazing and patriotic community this is, which is why I love coming home,” Steffen said.

“This town has a legacy all its own, a solemn legacy, a legacy of sacrifice and service,” he added.

The National D-Day Memorial is located in Bedford because the community suffered the highest-known deaths per capita in the nation. This group of 19 fallen soldiers, known as the “Bedford Boys” served in Company A, 116th Regiment and died at Omaha Beach in Normandy, and a 20th Bedford native from Company F also died in the Normandy invasion. About 100 other Bedford residents also died during World War 2 in other battles.

After the ceremony, Steffen stressed the uncertainty soldiers would have faced before storming the French coastline.

“...[T]hey didn’t know we would win that war and I think a lot of us forget about that because we know what the end of the story was. But when those brave men stepped off the landing craft, they had no idea what they were going to get into.

They didn’t know if they were going to be able to make it to the beach or drive the Germans away of if they would be driven back into the sea, and so that takes an immense amount of courage, and to understand that today, when we look at this beautiful memorial, which is a very realistic representation of what they went through, it is just awe-inspiring.”

He looked behind him at the Overlord Arch, where soldiers are depicted climbing out of a fountain, dodging simulated gunfire, while others fall behind them.

After the ceremony, Steffen and Earle-Sears placed a wreath at the monument.

“Let us leave here a little taller, a little more dedicated to being decent and generous stewards of this great nation. Let’s be better today than we were yesterday, Steffen said during the ceremony. "On this Memorial Day and every Memorial Day let us honor the legacy and memory of the brave men and women in uniform who know all too well the cost of our freedom."