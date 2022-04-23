Lt. Gov. Sears works in the garden at Boys & Girls Club of Lynchburg

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears visited Lynchburg on Saturday as she participated in Liberty University’s annual “Serve Lynchburg” day at the Boys & Girls Club.

Sears said she already was in Lynchburg and heard students from Liberty were helping there and jumped at the opportunity.

Throughout the week, the club serves about 130 children, according to Mark Sheehan, executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. A big goal for Sheehan and staff is to help the youth graduate high school and build a plan for the future. The age group that attends the facility ranges from 6 to 18 years old.

Sears said she told her team that wherever she goes, she wants to visit charity organizations and people in the community to give them "hope" and to let them know "we care."

LU students, along with club members and staff, worked on painting, cleaning and gardening Saturday afternoon. The volunteers began working before noon and worked mostly inside and in the garden.

The day began with the lieutenant governor receiving a tour from Sheehan. He showed Sears different projects and plans of the facility, while students and volunteers worked inside.

He looks to clean-up the garden, remove trees from around it to cut down on shade cover and to get caught up with needed maintenance in the center they weren't able to do since the pandemic, such as painting. The executive director described the lieutenant governor’s arrival and participation as “tremendous,” while giving a lot of credit to LU and their efforts as well.

“It means a lot to us because, like anything, you need some good publicity and you need people to support the club,” Sheehan said. “Without support of the community, and the government and Liberty University, we don’t survive.”

Kenny Craig, a staff member at Liberty University who worked with student volunteers during the day, said it’s a great opportunity for students to come and interact with agencies in the community.

“A lot of our students are engaged in a lot of different organizations, but to come work alongside of everyone else is just a great opportunity,” Craig said.

On Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., close to 1,300 Liberty University students, faculty and staff visited almost 100 service sites across the Lynchburg community, according to a release. Some sites included, the Bedford Humane Society, the Salvation Army, Rush Homes, All Nations Community Church and Mary Bethune Academy. This is all a part of their “LU Serve Now” initiative.

Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears specifically wanted to work in the garden. She trimmed the bushes and helped plant new plants, for most of her time. While doing so, she spoke with volunteers, students and members of the Boys & Girls Club. She ended the day by showing some of the youth how to properly trim bushes. She then received a T-shirt as a token of appreciation.

The lieutenant governor emphasized the importance of the people in Lynchburg, and all around Virginia, participating in their local communities and engaging with community representatives.

“Remember that whatever power your representatives get, they get from you,” Sears said. “This is not a spectator’s sport, you got to participate.”

