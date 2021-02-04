LU's airport expansion plans hit obstacle with Bedford court's ruling

Because, Feinman said, the county did not address each specific grievance and allegation presented by Liberty in the appeal to the BZA, he requested the ruling to be stricken and the BZA to be deemed in default on the airport expansion matter for not responding appropriately in a timely manner after receiving LU's complaint.

On Wednesday, Judge James Updike Jr. denied Liberty’s motion.

The court ruled Bedford County was not legally obligated to provide any response to Liberty’s petition appealing the BZA decision at all, therefore nullifying the argument that the county failed to provide a sufficient response addressing every grievance listed in the initial appeal.

Updike said Wednesday that, generally, decisions made by a board of zoning appeals when interpreting zoning rules are presumed to be correct and fact-based, as such boards were primarily created to interpret zoning ordinances for localities.

About 20 nearby residents attended the court hearing on Wednesday as they continued following the issue.

The court will review the ruling made by the BZA in 2019, said Andrew McRoberts, an attorney representing the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.