LU's airport expansion plans hit obstacle with Bedford court's ruling

BEDFORD — Liberty University's efforts to expand the New London Airport onto adjacent properties hit a snag Wednesday.
LU had filed a motion asking a Bedford circuit judge to strike a September 2019 decision by the county zoning appeals board. That board's decision was to deny LU's request to rezone more than 460 acres of property around the airport, which would allow the university-owned airport to expand.
But on Wednesday, a judge denied LU's motion.
LU purchased the New London Airport in 2015 for $1.8 million. It owns a total of about 467 acres of surrounding property.
In 2019, Liberty submitted a request to rezone the surrounding property to allow development of a general aviation facility for the Liberty University School of Aeronautics. The proposal included a three-phase development process that would include relocation of a runway and construction of additional structures.
The original rezoning request did not move forward, and the project fizzled out.
In a public meeting in July 2020 between Liberty University and Bedford County staff meant to discuss possible steps to move forward, several residents who live near the New London Airport voiced concerns over lack of transparency and communication between Liberty University, county officials, and residents who may be affected by the airport expansion throughout the process.
Lack of community representation in decision-making, property-value depreciation, environmental impacts, noise and traffic were additional concerns presented by residents neighboring the airport.
That meeting did not result in further action.
In September 2019, LU made two appeals made to the Bedford County Board of Zoning Appeals regarding the rezoning request.
Liberty was appealing two letters of determination from former Bedford County Director of Community Development Gregg Zody regarding the extent the university could expand the airport.
The BZA denied both appeals.
Liberty filed an appeal in circuit court in October 2019 against the BZA, Bedford County and the county board of supervisors on the matter, according to circuit court records.
Justin Feinman, an attorney representing LU, argued Wednesday that Bedford County’s response to Liberty’s 23-page petition listing grievances against the BZA ruling — which contained 58 paragraphs highlighting specific issues the university had with the ruling — was “deficient” and “invalid” because it did not specifically address each individual concern presented in the petition.
Feinman said the county’s response was a “general denial” instead of a “responsive answer” addressing each point.
Because, Feinman said, the county did not address each specific grievance and allegation presented by Liberty in the appeal to the BZA, he requested the ruling to be stricken and the BZA to be deemed in default on the airport expansion matter for not responding appropriately in a timely manner after receiving LU's complaint.
On Wednesday, Judge James Updike Jr. denied Liberty’s motion.
The court ruled Bedford County was not legally obligated to provide any response to Liberty’s petition appealing the BZA decision at all, therefore nullifying the argument that the county failed to provide a sufficient response addressing every grievance listed in the initial appeal.
Updike said Wednesday that, generally, decisions made by a board of zoning appeals when interpreting zoning rules are presumed to be correct and fact-based, as such boards were primarily created to interpret zoning ordinances for localities.
About 20 nearby residents attended the court hearing on Wednesday as they continued following the issue.
The court will review the ruling made by the BZA in 2019, said Andrew McRoberts, an attorney representing the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
The court may then affirm, overturn, or modify the BZA’s ruling depending on findings of the review.
There is no date set for further action.