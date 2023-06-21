Andrew LaGala, director at Lynchburg Regional Airport, recently provided updates on the efforts to restore and enhance air travel services in the region. He attended a meeting with American Airlines earlier this month and talked about revitalizing the airlines’ presence and restoring service levels to pre-pandemic standards.

Before the pandemic, the airport boasted an average of seven flights per day, offering passengers a range of options, including first-class and main cabin seating. In the aftermath of the pandemic, however, the airport was forced to operate with main cabin seating only, leaving out the first-class option. But LaGala said last week that passenger traffic has rebounded to about 85% of pre-pandemic levels, which were at their peak in 2019.

“One of our goals was to get back to what we had, and we’re getting there,” he said. “So we’re seeing the flight frequency return to six daily departures to Charlotte most days by August and that’s up from end of last year, through winter and early spring. The passenger demand is what’s really important and that’s remaining really strong. They’re at historically near record levels.”

He said there is an importance of passenger demand and commended the local community for its consistent use of the airport, contributing to impressive load factors.

He said the airport’s load factors, which indicate the number of passengers boarding the aircraft and the aircraft’s occupancy rate, are near historic levels, showcasing the community’s dedication to using its hometown airport. LaGala added this has not gone unnoticed by American Airlines, which appreciates the community’s commitment and has been instrumental in restoring service at LYH.

“They see that and they appreciate that and that’s why we’re one of the really smaller regional airports that are getting our service back all the way,” he said.

He also explained “leakage” that occurs when passengers opt to use other airports instead of their local one, and said Lynchburg’s competitive pricing — often even more favorable than Roanoke — coupled with strong demand, has deterred passengers from seeking alternatives. However, the airport’s full-seat capacity remains a challenge, with limited availability on certain flights, preventing further redirection of passengers to Lynchburg.

American Airlines continues to face challenges in expanding its flight offerings and seat availability, he said. The most prominent obstacle is the persistent pilot shortage. During the pandemic, many pilots retired or left the industry, resulting in a significant backlog that needs to be filled. While the demand for air travel, particularly leisure travel, has surged recently, the pipeline for new pilots has not been able to keep pace. So, regional airlines, such as LYH, are grappling with the shortfall in pilot resources as major airlines prioritize filling positions at the mainline level.

Additionally, he said the shortage in new aircraft deliveries is another concern affecting airlines. With retiring aircraft and a limited supply of new replacements, the industry is experiencing a shortfall in overall fleet capacity. This, combined with a nationwide pilot shortage, has led to about 500 regional aircraft being parked due to a lack of available crews.

He said it may take another 18 to 24 months before the pilot shortage is resolved and the supply of new pilots aligns with demand. This delay has affected regional carriers in particular, as major airlines are reallocating crews from regionals to their mainline operations.

Despite these challenges, he says LYH has been proactive in its approach to air service development. The updated air service strategic plan focuses on attracting major network carriers with global reach, primarily targeting American Airlines. The airport has identified two primary opportunities for incentivizing American Airlines: upgrading to first-class service and establishing regional flights to Chicago.

“I’m hopeful. I’ll say that I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “Nothing’s guaranteed, nothing’s promised, but the goal is to incentivize as much as we can to entice them to want to do a northern service.”

American Airlines is a private entity and has the ability to allocate its aircraft to different airports based on revenue potential. However, LaGala stated that Lynchburg has a compelling case for additional service because the airport has been successful in filling planes and generating revenue. He mentioned American Airlines has confirmed Lynchburg is at the top of its list for potential future service.

The airport is also pursuing funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. This program offers direct financial incentives and advertising support to airports and airlines serving smaller communities. LaGala said he is optimistic about securing the grant, which would further enhance the airport’s ability to incentivize American Airlines or another carrier to introduce new services or destinations.

To support its air service development efforts, the airport has engaged specialized consultants for both American Airlines and ultra-low-cost carriers. These consultants will assist in attracting new entrants to the market and expanding the airport’s reach to popular leisure destinations. But there are challenges in attracting United and Delta, as they are primarily focused on expanding mainline services rather than regional markets.

When pitching to airlines, LaGala highlighted the significant market potential of Lynchburg and its surrounding areas. The airport’s service area includes more than 260,000 people within a 20-mile radius, with additional market potential when considering the nearby cities of Charlottesville and Roanoke. He mentioned if an ultra-low-cost carrier is introduced, the market potential could extend to about 800,000 people, encompassing Lynchburg, Roanoke and Charlottesville.