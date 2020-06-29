Beginning July 6, motorists who use Virginia 622/Lynbrook Road, in Campbell County as a cut thru between U.S. 29/Wards Road, and U.S. 460/Richmond Highway, will need to use an alternate route.
The road will be closed to expedite the Lynbrook Road improvement project, which intends to improve alignment and reconstruct a wider roadway within the existing corridor, as well as realign the road to intersect with Lawyers Road and Waterlick Road. The closure is expected to shorten the duration of traffic impacts by several months.
The road is expected to reopen to thru traffic no later than Aug. 18, according to a news release issued Monday by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Thru traffic will be detoured via U.S. 29 and Virginia 683/Lawyers Road. Local traffic will continue to be maintained throughout the completion of the project. A 35 mph speed limit remains in place.
The entire project is expected to be completed by September 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.