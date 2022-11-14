LynCAG names next CEO

The Lynchburg Community Action Group on Monday announced its board has named Tamara Rosser as the nonprofit's next CEO.

Rosser has more than 25 years' experience working in human services and nonprofits, according to a news release from LynCAG. She most recently served as the Director of Human Services for the City of Lynchburg.

Rosser "has extensive experience managing local, state, and federal grants and budgets and knowledge of programs and services provided by LynCAG," according to the news release.

LynCAG offers programs in the areas of employment training, children and family services, and housing. It manages the drug and alcohol recovery Gateway Program for homeless men and the Hand-Up Lodge shelter serving men, women and children.