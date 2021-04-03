Lynch Station couple donating land, hoping nurse practitioner can establish clinic

Wallace Hensley, Gaile’s husband, believed Everett’s service was instrumental in helping save Gaile’s life. When the Hensleys heard Everett unexpectedly lost the lease for her clinic in Huddleston and was trying to find a new location for her practice, they saw an opportunity to help her in turn.

“After she was such a help in finding out what Gaile’s problems were, I was kind of disgusted at her not having a place of her own to practice, so I decided to donate a piece of land for her to build her own clinic where she could have a place to practice and not have to worry about somebody going up on the rent, or canceling her place to practice,” Wallace said. “It’s going to give her a permanent place to practice medicine. It will not only benefit me, but it will benefit the whole community for several miles around.”