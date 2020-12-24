Lynchburg 12th Street building a historic landmark; marker to celebrate one of country's first Black veterinarians

Bounded by two Lynchburg residential historical districts, on the periphery of downtown, the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building towers over the neighboring residences. The building, a snapshot of Lynchburg's early textile manufacturing, is the city's newest addition to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Located at 1701 12th Street, the four-story brick building is emblematic of the rise of a thriving textile industry in Lynchburg during the early 20th century. Designed by prolific Lynchburg architect Edward Frye, who had a hand in many of the Victorian-inspired homes along Rivermont Avenue, this is one of the only examples of his work on an industrial building.
Sarah Clarke, a senior architectural historian for Hurt & Proffitt, put together the application for the landmark designation and said despite much of the building falling into disuse, it's retained its architectural integrity and is a stunning slice of local industry. Though none of the original manufacturing equipment remains on the interior, little else has changed.
Clarke pointed out the discoloration of the bricks on the exterior where previous occupants had painted their company names, offering a physical record of the building's layered history.
Currently, the building only has one tenant. Kerschbamer Woodworking operates on the first floor, dealing in architectural wood mastery for both commercial and residential clients. On Tuesday, Liam Roach was building a new storefront façade for a downtown business in the workshop, alone in the cavernous space of the mostly empty warehouse.
He said he loves the building, the solid brick and big timbers reminiscent of earlier architectural trends.
"They don't make buildings like this anymore," he said.
Constructed in 1906, the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing functioned as a home for various textile manufacturing companies throughout the 20th century — including the DeWitt-Wharton Company, Jobbers Overall Company, N & W Overall Company, C.B. Cones and Sons Manufacturing Company and Virginia Sportswear. According to the application, its period of significance ended in 1965, when work-clothing manufacturing ceased in the building.
The building is beautiful, despite decades of disuse and its gridwork of busted-out windows and peeling paint. Yawning and old, each of the levels that spirals up from the basement are coated in sawdust, but the marvels of the original designs — like the ornate radiators and the brick arches over the windows and entrances — are still striking.
The cavern of the freight-elevator shaft is vertigo-inducing and retains its metal doors, latches and cage, the same elevator that would have facilitated the movement of clothing between the floors.
The building was purchased last September by Lynchburg Developer Gordon Cudd, who initiated the application for the historical registry with the hope of revitalizing it using tax credits for eligible expenses. Now that it has the historical status, he said he will begin to solidify plans for its future, likely converting it into lofts and having some commercial space on the first floor.
Its new status only adds to the area's already rich history, and less than a mile away on 5th Street, a new state historical marker is slated to be unveiled this spring.
The marker for Augustus Nathaniel Lushington was approved last week to be located at 1005 5th street, where Lushington, one of the first Black men in the U.S. to earn a degree as a doctor of veterinary medicine, used to have his office and apartment.
Lushington, born in 1861, was a native of Trinidad and attended Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, where in 1897 he earned his veterinary degree. He moved to Lynchburg in 1900 and opened his practice as a large-animal veterinary surgeon.
Jane White advocated for the marker, one of about 25 she has been responsible for in the city. Randy Jones, public information officer for Virginia's Department of Historic Resources, said White is prolific, and applauded her dedication to bringing a greater understanding of Lynchburg's history to the forefront.
White, a former director at Old City Cemetery, said she is especially happy to pursue markers that represent Black history in Lynchburg, something that she said is underrepresented, even in communities like those that surround 5th Street and the cemetery, historically a major Black business district in the city.
"There is so much wonderful history here," White said. "We have just got a treasure trove of untold stories that are worth telling, every one of them is, and it’s a thrill to be able to uncover something."
She first learned of Lushington during her work at the cemetery, where his first wife and children are buried. Not only was he one of the first Black veterinarians to practice in the entire country, but he did so here in Lynchburg for almost 40 years. She had met his daughter, Drucilla Moultrie, during her time working at the cemetery.
Moultrie, who has since died, was another community fixture, and taught in the Lynchburg public schools for 47 years.
“That little lady, she was a pistol," White said. "But she was cute as a button, and very proud of her father.”
One of White's favorite stories about Lushington — one that didn't make it into the proposed text for the marker — concerned his work as a probation officer with the juvenile court system. He would tell his parolees to meet him at his house every Sunday and would take them to church with him, and give them support outside of the traditional call of duty.
"I thought it was just wonderful," White said, laughing. "That was a big part of his story."
Ted Delaney, director of the Lynchburg Museum System and another former director of Old City Cemetery, said Lushington stands out as an incredible figure within the narrative of Lynchburg history. Particularly as it relates to his work during the time of "separate but equal," when society strived to create two "parallel worlds," one Black and the other white, that despite a guarantee of equal protection, drastically underserved or abused Black populations.
Delaney said it's fascinating to think of Lushington, who came to Lynchburg after graduating from a prestigious university, spending his entire career in a quasi-rural small town in Virginia. With his British-dialect English and professional degree, he said it was stereotype breaking to imagine him showing up at white farms with his doctor's bag to treat the animals there.
He would have been largely responsible for taking care of cows and horses, said White. In charge of dairy herds and cattle, he would have been vaccinating the animals and pulling teeth, going off into the surrounding countryside to visit farms on the outskirts of the city.
He was also president of the Lynchburg Negro Business League and served as a statistical reporter to the federal Bureau of Animal Industry, charged with combating disease in livestock.
For a neighborhood in transition like 5th Street, said Delaney, one that is gentrifying and being redeveloped, there is a real fear that this rich history will be lost.
"This is one nice way to remind people of what was here," Delaney said. "I think that's an amazing story."