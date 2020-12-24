Lynchburg 12th Street building a historic landmark; marker to celebrate one of country's first Black veterinarians

She first learned of Lushington during her work at the cemetery, where his first wife and children are buried. Not only was he one of the first Black veterinarians to practice in the entire country, but he did so here in Lynchburg for almost 40 years. She had met his daughter, Drucilla Moultrie, during her time working at the cemetery.

Moultrie, who has since died, was another community fixture, and taught in the Lynchburg public schools for 47 years.

“That little lady, she was a pistol," White said. "But she was cute as a button, and very proud of her father.”

One of White's favorite stories about Lushington — one that didn't make it into the proposed text for the marker — concerned his work as a probation officer with the juvenile court system. He would tell his parolees to meet him at his house every Sunday and would take them to church with him, and give them support outside of the traditional call of duty.

"I thought it was just wonderful," White said, laughing. "That was a big part of his story."