Lynchburg activist pledges to hold weekly vigil for George Floyd 'until we see justice'

“The issues of police reform have moved now to an entirely different level, where now we are engaging in sustained, strategic actions,” Myra Gordon, a former professor and member of the Alliance, said.

At the weekly Monument Terrace vigil, Evans will sit at the intersection of 9th and Church streets for up to an hour — often alone — with a sign memorializing Black men and women killed by police. Passing motorists regularly honk to show their support.

More often than not, Evans will kneel in silence for more than eight minutes to mark the amount of time an officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck. Occasionally, local Black Lives Matter supporters or passersby will join him and spend time recounting their own interactions with police.

“People are coming out and, you know, sharing their stories and their experiences,” he said. “No experience is unworthy of being heard.”

The discussions often involve the disparities Black residents face when it comes to policing, including being targeted for arrest at rates higher than their white neighbors.

As a member of Lynchburg RISE for Black Lives, a group of city residents formed in late May to address systemic racism, Evans has lobbied for a more diverse police force and increased training for officers.