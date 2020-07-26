Lynchburg activist pledges to hold weekly vigil for George Floyd 'until we see justice'

Every Monday night for nearly two months, Chris Evans has trekked from his Boonsboro home to the base of Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg.
A mere stone’s throw from the entrance to Lynchburg City Hall, Evans has held a weekly vigil for George Floyd, whose Memorial Day death at the hands of Minneapolis police has roused millions of Americans to take to the streets in protest.
Horrified by a brutal killing captured on camera and galvanized by a surge in political action across the country, Evans has committed himself to returning to the center of the city each week until the officers charged in Floyd’s killing are convicted and sentenced to prison.
It could take years before a verdict is ever reached in the case. A trial date hasn’t even been set.
Still, Evans is undeterred. He is well aware the wheels of the criminal justice system move slowly and is prepared to stick it out through the mounting summer heat and into the cold winter months ahead.
“I will be out here every week until we see justice,” he said on a recent Monday night.
More than a month after a wave of nationwide protests over Floyd’s death reached Lynchburg in late May, scores of local activists are still pressing for action in city streets and the halls of government.
Though the size of the protests have waned since several hundred people flooded Miller Park in early June to demand police reform and the end to racial injustice, demonstrations continue across the Hill City.
Dozens of Black Lives Matter demonstrators returned to Miller Park’s tree grove on the Saturday after July 4, where they reiterated earlier calls to overhaul policing. The next day another 50 people rallied at the same spot before marching down Memorial Avenue.
The Rev. Carl Hutcherson, a former Lynchburg mayor and the president of the local NAACP chapter, said the ongoing activism is unlike anything he’s seen locally since the height of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.
The persistence among protesters, especially the city’s youth, has surprised — and thrilled — a man who in recent years has been concerned about a lack of citizen involvement in local government.
“Progress takes place when you sustain your efforts,” Hutcherson said. “The people who are in the streets are not going to give up and they’re going to continue to work hard.”
Several local groups pushing for reform have recently joined efforts to better coordinate the work ahead. Dubbed the Alliance on Policing Reform in Lynchburg, the group is made up of faith leaders, academics and grassroots activists who plan to take their proposals directly to city leaders.
“The issues of police reform have moved now to an entirely different level, where now we are engaging in sustained, strategic actions,” Myra Gordon, a former professor and member of the Alliance, said.
At the weekly Monument Terrace vigil, Evans will sit at the intersection of 9th and Church streets for up to an hour — often alone — with a sign memorializing Black men and women killed by police. Passing motorists regularly honk to show their support.
More often than not, Evans will kneel in silence for more than eight minutes to mark the amount of time an officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck. Occasionally, local Black Lives Matter supporters or passersby will join him and spend time recounting their own interactions with police.
“People are coming out and, you know, sharing their stories and their experiences,” he said. “No experience is unworthy of being heard.”
The discussions often involve the disparities Black residents face when it comes to policing, including being targeted for arrest at rates higher than their white neighbors.
As a member of Lynchburg RISE for Black Lives, a group of city residents formed in late May to address systemic racism, Evans has lobbied for a more diverse police force and increased training for officers.
The issue of police reform is deeply personal for Evans. He’s been on the receiving end of police misconduct in the past, he said, and he lives with the daily prospect of facing unwarranted brutality for the color of his skin.
The stakes are unfathomably high, he argued. It’s what keeps him in the streets.
“I am a Black man who lives in America,” Evans said. “George Floyd could have been me. He could have been my brother, my father, my uncle. I know it. I see it. I’ve lived it.”
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.