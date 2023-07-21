At 3026 Carroll Ave., the Agape Center stands as a symbol of compassion and transformation for those in need.

Under the direction of Debby Kountz and about 40 volunteers, the center has been a beacon of hope since its doors opened in March 2019.

The Agape Center is a sanctuary for individuals and families facing challenging circumstances, particularly those living on little to no income.

Along with a furniture warehouse on the property, the center’s 7,000-square-foot building houses mentor rooms; men’s, women’s and children’s closing closets; household items and a grocery.

Yet, the center’s true mission transcends the distribution of goods and with more people in need now more than ever, the center seeks out increased volunteers.

Despite the center’s impact on the community, it still faces some challenges. Presently, the Agape Center operates in a rented building, limiting its capacity and long-term stability, Kountz said. The organization hopes to find a new building, ideally about 20,000 square feet and all on one level, to continue expanding its reach and services.

“The heart of our ministry is not to just give you the items and send you on your way,” Kountz said. “The heart of our ministry is to be able to connect with people build relationships with them, and help them turn to or return to a Christ-centered life. We want to be able to basically be the hands and feet of who Jesus is and give them a positive impression of who God is to them.”

Upon entering the Agape Center, visitors are met with dignity, love and eye contact, breaking down barriers of shame and judgment, Kountz said.

“I think that they’re mostly blown away because they experience dignity, they experience love, they experience eye contact and no shame. You are loved unconditionally, no matter what walk of life you’re coming through,” she said.

The center primarily serves low-income individuals and households, including some who have experienced homelessness. While not primarily focusing on homelessness, the Agape Center collaborates with other organizations to ensure those in need receive the appropriate guidance and support.

The center offers a network of mentors who offer compassionate listening and guidance. These mentors, most of whom are volunteers, are essential in supporting those seeking help, healing and personal growth, Kountz said.

“We’re not trying to fix your problem, but we’re trying to point you to the one that can,” she said. “You try to listen and then maybe offer some advice. But it’s just anybody that has a heart and that loves to listen to people and can be compassionate, and then is willing to maybe even ask the hard questions.”

The center’s impact on the community is substantial. On average, the center accommodates about 200 households, affecting more than 620 individuals in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties. Clients can visit the center once per month by appointment, during the scheduled opening hours every Tuesday and the first, second, fourth Friday of each month and the third Saturday.

The center’s operations entirely rely on donations, both financial and in-kind.

Kountz told two stories about clients of the center finding freedom in various forms. Recently, a woman broke free from her meth addiction and found a Christ-centered life and another client, a young mother who was escaping an abusive relationship found refuge and support within the center’s caring community.

“It’s been so cool to see how God has showed up,” Kountz said. “That’s what Agape is all about is to help move people closer to God and bring life change. You don’t have to be stuck in this lifestyle.”

As a Mental Health Skill Builder with Embrace Healthy Solutions, Susan Hartman has witnessed firsthand how the center’s holistic approach positively influences individuals with mental health diagnoses.

Her role involves equipping people with the skills they need to lead independent and productive lives. She said the Agape Center plays a crucial part in this process by connecting them with community providers and essential resources, alleviating financial stress that can exacerbate mental health issues.

“Agape provides emotional support, spiritual support and physical support,” she said. “I had a client that wanted to know God further and the volunteers there were able to lead her in that and support her in finding a church and getting connected there. And when you connect people with their community and they have a support system around them, they’re going to feel better and live a better life.”

Hartman encourages the community to support the Agape Center by donating clothes, household items, and financial contributions. She believes that these donations provide more than just material goods—they offer encouragement and hope to those in need.