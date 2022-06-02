Lynchburg airport gets $1.3M for aircraft parking

The Lynchburg Regional Airport is receiving nearly $1.3 million in federal funding for aircraft parking, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the money, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be for a 17,000-square-foot general aviation aircraft parking area.
It's part of $15 billion allotted over five years for airport infrastructure projects.
"Airports are the country’s gateways to opportunity. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment in our infrastructure and, just as important, our communities," Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in a news release Wednesday.