 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lynchburg airport gets $1.3M for aircraft parking

Airport 04

The Lynchburg Regional Airport in Lynchburg on May 26, 2020.

 Taylor Irby

The Lynchburg Regional Airport is receiving nearly $1.3 million in federal funding for aircraft parking, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the money, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be for a 17,000-square-foot general aviation aircraft parking area.

It's part of $15 billion allotted over five years for airport infrastructure projects.

"Airports are the country’s gateways to opportunity. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment in our infrastructure and, just as important, our communities," Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in a news release Wednesday.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Underwater wonder: The race to save a Marseille cave's prehistoric art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert