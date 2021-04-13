Lynchburg and Bedford areas' 2021 health surveys launch

Surveys focused on the health needs and priorities for people living in Central Virginia are being collected once again by Centra Health to help steer community efforts to improve resident health, especially among more vulnerable populations.
The Community Health Needs Assessment is something required of Centra every three years as a tax-exempt hospital system. It entails survey-based data collection from Centra’s catchment region — divvied into three parts that focus on the Lynchburg, Bedford and Farmville areas — that’s wrapped into a report published at the end of the year, followed by implementation plans specific to each area.
Collaboration among community partners is a key part of the process, and the first stakeholder meetings for both the Bedford and Lynchburg groups are being held this week.
The survey can be completed anonymously by visiting www.centrahealth.com/CHNA.
Data from the last assessment, published in 2018, has influenced several projects and decision-making for health and service organizations.
Lisa Taylor, partner engagement director with Community Access Network, said the assessment has opened up conversations and partnerships between agencies to help brainstorm community solutions.
“On the most basic level, and as we'd hoped, many organizations have simply used the data in the report to apply for grants,” she said in an email. “I think this has really reduced the workload on grant-writers as much of their needed information is provided in the CHNA report.”
Christy Lucy, community engagement coordinator with Centra’s Bedford Memorial Hospital, said the Bedford Area Resource Council restructured itself in response to the assessment, organizing committees that worked on solutions to help tackle identified barriers to a healthy lifestyle — such as the housing committee pursuing more tenants' rights education.
Transportation arose as a key need in the 2018 assessment process, the lack of which presents a barrier to a healthy lifestyle and factors into the likelihood for being involved in a dangerous pedestrian crash.
Lucy said that focus lead to BARC’s transportation committee piloting a bus route within the town of Bedford that was later put on hold, along with a separate bus route pilot that is expected to run for six months in the near future.
At the Lynchburg stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, Lindsey Lockewood, population health manager with the Central Virginia Health District, described how collaboration on transportation issues led to identification of several problem intersections for pedestrians in the city.
Some already were in the improvement process, so agencies are working together with a grant from the Virginia Walkability Action Institute to improve the safety and walkability of the intersection of 12th and Monroe streets, she said. That intersection, at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School, has a long crosswalk and drivers are able to take a right turn onto Monroe Street from 12th Street at high rates of speed, Lockewood said.
Christina Delzingaro, CEO of Community Access Network, said at the Monday meeting the assessment has been a vital tool for a variety of agencies.
“I think one of the largest changes is really an awareness by all the stakeholders of social determinants of health and how each of us … have a role to play in elevating the overall health of our community,” she said.
The assessment is a key focus for Pat Young, who was contracted by Community Access Network to lead the process in 2018 and was hired by Centra in late October to be director of its newly created department of community health.
She said much of the surveying process will look like it did in 2018, with service providers encouraged to offer paper surveys or a link to the online survey to anyone stopping by. The assessment targets the medically underserved, those with chronic diseases, low-income residents and other disadvantaged groups, which proved to be harder to collect data from last go around.
Because of coronavirus-related health and safety concerns, small focus groups that were surveyed last year won’t be part of the assessment process this year, Young said. Stakeholder focus group meetings, such as the Lynchburg meeting Monday and the Bedford meeting Wednesday, will be held virtually.
Young said she’d like to arrange for surveys to be available to people attending a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
In 2018, organizers collected 2,345 surveys for the Lynchburg area, which would translate to about 1% of the population. In the separate Bedford assessment, organizers collected 1,486 surveys, which would be a little less than 2% of Bedford County's population. Young said a key strategy to get more engagement and diversify that engagement is to work through community partners to get the survey into more households.
The survey will be up through June, after which Centra’s Board of Directors will review the assessment before it’s published at the end of the year.