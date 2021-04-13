Lynchburg and Bedford areas' 2021 health surveys launch

Some already were in the improvement process, so agencies are working together with a grant from the Virginia Walkability Action Institute to improve the safety and walkability of the intersection of 12th and Monroe streets, she said. That intersection, at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School, has a long crosswalk and drivers are able to take a right turn onto Monroe Street from 12th Street at high rates of speed, Lockewood said.

Christina Delzingaro, CEO of Community Access Network, said at the Monday meeting the assessment has been a vital tool for a variety of agencies.

“I think one of the largest changes is really an awareness by all the stakeholders of social determinants of health and how each of us … have a role to play in elevating the overall health of our community,” she said.

The assessment is a key focus for Pat Young, who was contracted by Community Access Network to lead the process in 2018 and was hired by Centra in late October to be director of its newly created department of community health.