Lynchburg approves grant to deal with spotted lanternfly

Lynchburg City Council approved a grant this month to help eliminate the spotted lanternfly in the city after the species was first seen here this summer.

The $20,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry will allow the city to hire someone to assist with providing "comprehensive response to the Spotted Lanternfly infestation."

The city also appropriated $31,004 of its City/Federal/State Aid Fund budget to bring the full total to $51,004 to hire the hourly employee to deal with the issue.

The spotted lanternfly, which is indigenous to China, India, and Vietnam, recently has spread to parts of Japan, South Korea, and most recently, the United States. According to the United States' National Invasive Species Information Center's website, the first sighting of the insect in the United States came in Pennsylvania in 2014.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension recommends on their website that the species should be killed on sight.

Even though the bug can cause significant damage to forestry in the area, Lynchburg Public Works Director Gaynelle Hart said there is no reason that humans should be afraid of the insect.

"There is no threat to humans," Hart said. "The bugs cluster on trees and create a 'honeydew' that adheres to anything parked/placed near or under the infested tree."

This honeydew that is created encourages the growth of a black sooty mold. This mold, while harmless to humans, is detrimental to the health of the tree.

Also, because the insects are so invasive, they can latch on to a tree, along with their eggs, and be transported to wherever that lumber is taken to.

If allowed to spread across the United States, the insect could be a serious threat to the "the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries," according to the United States' Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, because of the infestation, some communities have been forced to quarantine their forestry services due to the number of times they have discovered egg masses on trees.

Hart said the city of Lynchburg found an isolated population of the insect on June 4 but the city is not under quarantine and officials expect there is no need to do so because it was an isolated population.

"The population has not increased to my knowledge, nor have other populations been found," Hart told The News & Advance. "The bugs have laid their eggs and adults have been killed by the cold weather."

Hart also added that even though officials found an isolated population, there has been no damage done by the insect at this time.

Nonetheless, she stressed the importance of receiving the grant and finding someone to eliminate the insect.

"The bug is not active in the winter," she said. "But the egg masses have been laid and will hatch starting in April."

Hart said city officials are hoping to advertise for the position in January but are also conducting a search for a full-time urban forester, who would supervise the hourly grant-funded position.

It is the public works department's hope that they can fill the urban forester position before they find the hourly employee.

When the grant was first brought to the City Council in November, Vice Mayor Beau Wright and Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson exchanged quips over the grant that was issued to eliminate the insect.

"Not very good for the fly that's getting killed," Helgeson said.

Wright added: "Good for the city, bad for the fly."

