Lynchburg-area businesses adjust to higher minimum wage

She said when the minimum wage goes up next year, the cost will just be passed onto the customer.

“People can keep pushing and pushing and pushing for that but they’re going to pay for it,” she said. “So sure, you’re going to make more money, but the cost of everything is going to go up, so, in reality, you’re going to make the same amount of money as before.”

Additionally, she won’t be overlapping staff members anymore. On Saturdays, she typically had multiple employees working at a time but won’t be doing that now.

“So what’s going to happen is now people are going to be upset, which you’re already seeing it in the restaurant business. You’re seeing it at fast food restaurants. People are upset that they’re waiting longer. And that’s because supply and demand is not going to meet with how much it costs to staff,” she said.

Debbie Miller, owner of Bloom by Doyle’s, a florist, said she already was paying her employees above minimum wage because she knows how expensive it is to just put gas in their cars.