Lynchburg area can expect rainfall this weekend due to Hurricane Laura

Residents in the area can definitely plan for wet weather this weekend thanks to leftover rains from Hurricane Laura.

Laura made landfall early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane before being downgraded to a Category 3, moving through Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center had forecast it would bring “unsurvivable storm surge" to parts of Louisiana and Texas as it hit the U.S.

A meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg said the Central Virginia region should see between 1-3 inches of rain Friday evening, ending Saturday evening, once whatever is left of Laura reaches the area.

“It’s definitely going to rain; we know we’re getting that,” senior forecaster Anita Silverman said. “Worst-case scenario is that the storm slows down and the rainfall is heavier and there is more flooding in a more prolonged period with higher winds. The best-case scenario, which is just as likely, is that it moves so quickly through [the] area that rainfall won’t add up to produce any flooding.”

Silverman said the storm could cause some potential flooding and strong winds, but she won’t know for certain what the hurricane will bring this region until it is 24 hours out.