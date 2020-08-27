Lynchburg area can expect rainfall this weekend due to Hurricane Laura

Residents in the area can definitely plan for wet weather this weekend thanks to leftover rains from Hurricane Laura.
Laura made landfall early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane before being downgraded to a Category 3, moving through Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center had forecast it would bring “unsurvivable storm surge" to parts of Louisiana and Texas as it hit the U.S.
A meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg said the Central Virginia region should see between 1-3 inches of rain Friday evening, ending Saturday evening, once whatever is left of Laura reaches the area.
“It’s definitely going to rain; we know we’re getting that,” senior forecaster Anita Silverman said. “Worst-case scenario is that the storm slows down and the rainfall is heavier and there is more flooding in a more prolonged period with higher winds. The best-case scenario, which is just as likely, is that it moves so quickly through [the] area that rainfall won’t add up to produce any flooding.”
Silverman said the storm could cause some potential flooding and strong winds, but she won’t know for certain what the hurricane will bring this region until it is 24 hours out.
“It depends on how strong the system is when it reaches the region,” she said. “If it has a lot of winds with it, tornadoes are possible.”
Silverman said Laura has a roughly similar track as that of Hurricane Camille, whose remnants destroyed parts of Nelson County 51 years ago. Laura's path is projected to move up from Louisiana and Texas, then turn sharply east toward Virginia — a course that, when Camille took it, caught many residents of Nelson County and elsewhere off-guard.
She said Camille had more interaction with a front that was in the Nelson County area at the time.
“This one doesn’t look like it’s going to have that factor but, of course, every storm is different,” she said.
Camille, which hit Nelson County on Aug. 19, 1969, came as a surprise to both forecasters and residents, but thanks to advanced satellites and radars, Silverman said rainfall estimates are easier to predict.
“There is a significant more amount of observation sites and we have a better overall method of dissemination of any hazards and warnings,” she said.
Woody Greenberg, a Nelson resident, said there are people in the county who are concerned about Laura because the path is roughly the same patch as Camille's.
Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator Russell Gibson said Wednesday he is tracking the progress of the storm by way of local meteorologists as well as from regular updates from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“At this time, we are tracking the storm progress and will be checking in with our volunteer rescue squads and volunteer fire departments and sharing with them information provided on possible impacts,” he said.
He said if flooding becomes likely in the region, the county will take additional steps as outlined in its emergency operations plan including considering shelter options as well as readiness checks with the American Red Cross.
Steve Carter, county administrator in Nelson County, said the county has a Reverse 911 capability that can be distributed throughout the county or to targeted areas.
In the event of a forecast that predicts significant inclement weather impacts on the county, this technology can be used as an additional early warning system.
“I'll also note that residents, businesses, etc. have so much greater access to media sources, including the National Weather Center, etc., local TV stations, internet sources, etc. than in the past,” Carter said. “This access also is helpful to the county as everyone is much more aware and informed.”
Silverman said it’s always good to have emergency preparedness kit as well as a way to receive storm watches or warnings.
“Make sure to check sources that are put out, which helps keep rumors from spreading,” she said.
Photos: The destruction of the remnants of Hurricane Camille
Fifty-one years ago, just after dark on Aug. 19, 1969, rain began to fall in Nelson County. The remnants of Hurricane Camille had arrived — without warning, while many residents already were in bed for the night, dumping an estimated 25 to 30 inches of rain over five hours.
1969-08 Camille - Bridge
1969-08 Camille - House
Va. 56
U.S. 29
1969-08 Camille - Massie's Mill house
Kitchen
Howardsville
Bland Harvey's house
Typhoid shot
U.S. 29
Rucker's Run
Clean-up worker
Davis Creek
Davis Creek at Woods Mill
Helicopters
Command center
Gym
Grace Episcopal Church
U.S.29
U.S. 29 at Rucker's Run
Tye River
Lea Brothers business
Cement truck in the Buffalo River
Buffalo River
Ed Tinsley
Davis Creek
U.S. 29
Muddy Creek
Davis Creek and Muddy Creek
U.S. 29
Tye River Depot
Eades Hollow
Car
Lea Brothers store
Flood waters over Va. 56
1969-08 Camille - Front Street
1969-08 Camille - U.S. 29 at Eades Hollow
U.S. 29 near Woods Mill
Davis Creek
Command station
Sheriff Bill Whitehead
Bridge at Howardsville
Grace Episcopal Church
Wells-Sheffield Funeral Home
Downtown Lynchburg
Camille
Six Mile Bridge
Crane
Buena Vista Rescue Squad
Mrs. Higginbotham
Camille006.jpg
1969 Camille (15).jpg
1969 camille massies mill 2.jpg
1969 camille massies mill home.jpg
-- Hide gallery titles -- Newsadvance
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.