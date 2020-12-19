Lynchburg-area children complete their holiday shopping with community heroes

Lynchburg's heroes were able to help several children fill their shopping carts with things they needed — and wanted — this holiday season.
During the fourth annual Shop with a Community Hero, an event put on by local nonprofit One Community, One Voice, eleven children from low-income neighborhoods were paired up with firefighters, first responders, health care workers and other "community heroes" who helped them shop at Walmart on Old Forest Road on Saturday morning.
Thanks to a partnership between One Community, One Voice and Walmart, each child was able to shop for $100 worth of gifts for themselves and their families. Slowly but surely, the children filled their carts with clothes, toys, games and gifts with their heroes by their sides.
James Camm, One Community, One Voice organizer and local pastor, said this year's event was a bit different than those in the past. This year, the event honored teachers and health care workers as local heroes.
"These teachers are on the front lines, and of course our heath care workers, and we just wanted to honor that," Camm said.
Monica Tucker, a teacher at Sandusky Middle School, said she was excited to give back to the children in the community through the event. Tucker helped 10-year-old Akila Lewis shop for gifts Saturday.
Brittany Lewis, Akila's mom, said Akila was hesitant at first.
"She's just so used to not asking for too much," Lewis laughed.
But it didn't take long for Akila to start filling her shopping cart. She picked out some clothes, shoes and a few board games to play with her mom. Her favorite item, she said, was a pair of fuzzy slippers she can't wait to wear around her house this winter.
Audrey Henderson brought her 8-year-old cousin to shop.
"It's just such a cool thing," Henderson said. "Children usually don't get that opportunity at Christmas to shop for that gift they always wanted."
Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for Lynchburg City Schools, said she was honored to be asked to be a hero at Saturday's event.
Reeves said she was happy to see how much the kids wanted to give back to the important people in their lives, rather than spending all the money on themselves. Before picking anything out for herself, the child Reeves shopped with began by picking out items she knew her three siblings needed or wanted this Christmas.
"I think that was just really telling," Reeves said. "She wanted to give back, too."
Camm said the event aims to help foster healthy relationships between the kids and local first responders and leaders.
Greg Wormser, fire chief at the Lynchburg Fire Department, served as a hero Saturday and said the fire department has been involved with the event since it began.
"We just think it's a great event to be able to give back to the community and help families in need," Wormser said.
Wormser said he always encourages the kids to get something they need — like clothes, school supplies or books, in addition to toys.
The best part, he said, is making connections with the kids, especially those who want to be first responders when they grow up. Wormser said he and the other heroes from the fire department love the opportunity to be an example to the children.
"It's not just about giving them something," Wormser said. "It's also about connecting with them so that they understand that the sky's the limit and they can do whatever they want to; all they have to do is set their mind to it."
