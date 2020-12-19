Lynchburg-area children complete their holiday shopping with community heroes

Brittany Lewis, Akila's mom, said Akila was hesitant at first.

"She's just so used to not asking for too much," Lewis laughed.

But it didn't take long for Akila to start filling her shopping cart. She picked out some clothes, shoes and a few board games to play with her mom. Her favorite item, she said, was a pair of fuzzy slippers she can't wait to wear around her house this winter.

Audrey Henderson brought her 8-year-old cousin to shop.

"It's just such a cool thing," Henderson said. "Children usually don't get that opportunity at Christmas to shop for that gift they always wanted."

Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for Lynchburg City Schools, said she was honored to be asked to be a hero at Saturday's event.

Reeves said she was happy to see how much the kids wanted to give back to the important people in their lives, rather than spending all the money on themselves. Before picking anything out for herself, the child Reeves shopped with began by picking out items she knew her three siblings needed or wanted this Christmas.

"I think that was just really telling," Reeves said. "She wanted to give back, too."