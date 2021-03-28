Lynchburg-area cops add 'ghost' vehicles to their fleets

The two SUVs, which replaced other patrol vehicles that were due to be rotated out, also bear additional emergency lights for added safety and visibility, she said.

Elsewhere, some law enforcement agencies have used “ghost” cars to focus on DUI enforcement.

Dungan and Neal said their agencies’ vehicles run the gamut of traffic enforcement, and Bedford County's K-9 SUV responds to general calls for service as well as situations that call for a police dog.

Neal says state law requires an officer in a “ghost” vehicle be in uniform — although the definition of “uniform” depends on the agency, as long as the officer is displaying a badge.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office requires the deputies in those cars to be wearing a full, standard uniform while on duty, he said, though they can use them in civilian clothes for other job-related trips as take-home vehicles.

The department’s policy states that if an unmarked car gets into pursuit, the deputy can continue until a marked vehicle joins the chase, Neal said. A semi-marked vehicle would fall in the middle, where it can take over a chase from an unmarked car, but a marked car would take over for it.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.