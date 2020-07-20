Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases pass 600, Virginia total above 78,000
Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset 2020-07-20

Number of cases by the day closest to when symptoms began.

 Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health said Monday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose 945 to 78,375 from 77,430 on Sunday.

There were 7,201 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 36 from Sunday. The VDH reported 2,031 statewide deaths to date as of Monday, an increase of four from Sunday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 78,375 cases consist of 75,415 confirmed cases and 2,960 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — rose to 7.7%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Monday passed 600, rising from 595 on Sunday to 636 Monday.

» In Amherst County, there were 60 cases, with eight new reported cases since Sunday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 54 cases, with five new reported cases since Sunday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 191 cases reported to date, an increase of 10 from Sunday, with three hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 80 cases, an increase of three from Sunday, with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 251 cases, up 15 from Sunday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 28 cases to date, with no new reported cases since Sunday and with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

