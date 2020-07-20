Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases pass 600, Virginia total above 78,000

The Virginia Department of Health said Monday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose 945 to 78,375 from 77,430 on Sunday.
There were 7,201 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 36 from Sunday. The VDH reported 2,031 statewide deaths to date as of Monday, an increase of four from Sunday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 78,375 cases consist of 75,415 confirmed cases and 2,960 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — rose to 7.7%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.
