Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases rise by 22, Virginia total passes 75,000

The Virginia Department of Health said Friday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 1,002, from 74,431 on Thursday to 75,433 on Friday.
There were 7,087 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 67 from Thursday. The VDH reported 2,013 statewide deaths to date as of Friday, an increase of 6 from Thursday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 75,433 cases consist of 72,516 confirmed cases and 2,917 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — rose to 7.6%, from 7.2% as of Thursday. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.
