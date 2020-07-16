Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases rise to 542; Virginia deaths pass 2,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday the total number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia was 74,431, up 904 from 73,527 on Wednesday.

There were 7,020 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 115 from Wednesday. The VDH reported 2,007 statewide deaths to date as of Thursday, an increase of 15 from Wednesday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 74,431 cases consist of 71,570 confirmed cases and 2,861 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stands at 7.2%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Thursday rose by 7 to 542, up from the 535 cases reported Wednesday.

» In Amherst County, there were 43 cases, with one new reported case since Wednesday and with three hospitalizations and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 48 cases, with no new reported cases since Wednesday, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

» In Bedford County, there were 176 cases to date, an increase of two from Wednesday, with three hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 70 cases, a decrease of one from Wednesday, with three hospitalizations and one death.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 205 cases, up five from Wednesday, with six hospitalizations and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 27 cases to date, with no new reported cases since Wednesday and with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

