Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 12, Virginia total passes 76,000
The Virginia Department of Health said Saturday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 940, from 75,433 Friday to 76,373 Saturday.

There were 7,147 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 60 from Friday. The VDH reported 2,025 statewide deaths to date as of Saturday, an increase of 12 from Friday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 76,373 cases consist of 73,420 confirmed cases and 2,953 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stood at 7.6%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Friday rose by 12, from 564 on Friday to 576 on Saturday.

» In Amherst County, there were 49 cases, with four new reported cases since Friday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 49 cases, with one new reported case since Friday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 178 cases reported to date, an increase of one from Friday, with three hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 74 cases, an increase of one from Friday, with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 226 cases, up five from Friday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 28 cases to date, with no new reported cases since Friday and with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

