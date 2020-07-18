Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 12, Virginia total passes 76,000

The Virginia Department of Health said Saturday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 940, from 75,433 Friday to 76,373 Saturday.
There were 7,147 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 60 from Friday. The VDH reported 2,025 statewide deaths to date as of Saturday, an increase of 12 from Friday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 76,373 cases consist of 73,420 confirmed cases and 2,953 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stood at 7.6%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.
